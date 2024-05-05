Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Joins Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant In NBA Playoff History

With his 43-point performance in Game 1 of the second round against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has joined Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in 2001 as the only players with consecutive 40-point games at age 22 or younger in NBA postseason history.

In Minnesota’s closeout Game 4 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns, Edwards dropped 40 points for the first time in his postseason career. Additionally, he scored 36 in Game 3 of that Suns series.

There have now been four players in league history with three consecutive 35-plus point playoff games as Edwards joined Lew Alcindor (who eventually became known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), LeBron James and Bryant.

That is elite company for the 22-year-old Edwards, who is clearly in the midst of a breakout postseason for Minnesota. They have yet to lose this postseason, sweeping the Suns in the first round and then taking Game 1 over the defending champion Nuggets on the road on Saturday night.

Through five games this postseason, Edwards is averaging 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range. It definitely feels comparable to Bryant’s 2001 postseason run when he and Shaquille O’Neal ran through the league, going 15-1 en route to their second straight championship.

If Edwards can continue this level of play and lead the Timberwolves to their first ever championship then his status in the league will sky rocket. He is already one of the most fun players to watch due to his athleticism and competitiveness, and if he adds a ring to his trophy case then it will be hard not to talk about him as the next face of the league, similar to the conversations surrounding Bryant after the 2001 postseason.

Anthony Davis praises ‘great talent’ Anthony Edwards

The rest of the league is starting to take notice of how great Anthony Edwards is becoming as Lakers star Anthony Davis gave him praise after the team’s last game against the Timberwolves this season.

“Obviously we had the same agent until he left, but yeah, he’s a great talent. The things he’s doing right now, things like leading their team, is fun to watch. He can score with the best of them, he can defend with the best of them. So we’ve seen him rise and what he’s able to do is good for our league.”

Similar to Edwards, Bryant was able to earn the respect of his peers very early in his career.

