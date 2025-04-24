Anthony Edwards: Lakers Defense Was ‘Confusing’ During Game 2

The Los Angeles Lakers came out in Game 2 with a completely different level of intensity, playing 48 minutes of strong defense and holding the Minnesota Timberwolves to just 85 points. Anthony Edwards finished with 25 points on 10-for-22 from the field, but had zero assists — compared to nine in Game 1 as the Lakers evened the series heading to Minnesota.

The Timberwolves had a balanced attack in Game 1, with Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Edwards, and Julius Randle all finding their way on the offensive end. In Game 2, the Lakers forced Edwards and Randle to be scorers while ensuring that the role players didn’t get the same open looks they had in the first game. Randle and Edwards combined for 52 of the Timberwolves’ 85 points.

And after the game, even Edwards — usually confident and self-assured — admitted that L.A.’s defensive adjustments bothered him.

“I don’t know. It seemed like every time I caught the ball, they kind of went into a zone in a sense. It was kind of confusing at times, but we’ll watch film and be ready.”

Even still, Edwards had positive takeaways from the game, mainly in the way his team fought back from a 20-plus point deficit to make it an interesting game in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah, for sure. It was up 20-something and we fought back and got back in the game. I think what hurt was when we cut it to like 11 in the middle of the third and then they went on like a 7-0 run. I think that’s what hurt more than anything.”

The playoffs are all about the chess match from game to game — even quarter to quarter — within a series. The Lakers were punched in the mouth in Game 1, but they made the exact proper adjustments to secure a win in Game 2. Now, it’s on the Timberwolves — and largely Edwards — to adjust and keep their homecourt advantage in Game 3.

