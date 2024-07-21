Anthony Edwards: LeBron James Was Key To Victory For USA Basketball Against South Sudan

USA Basketball survived an unexpectedly close battle with South Sudan on Saturday, winning by one point behind a game-winner from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds. Not only was he the hero at the end of the game, but he was by far the team’s best player all day.

James finished with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists in only 23 minutes of game play. He shot 10-of-14 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. He overcame what was a relatively inefficient outing for most of his USA basketball teammates, including Anthony Edwards, who had 11 points on 4-for-11 from the field.

So when Edwards was asked what was the key to the United States squeezing by South Sudan, he kept it very simple with a short response praising the team’s oldest and still arguably best player, via Cesare Milanti of Euro Hoops Net:

Anthony Edwards on the key for USA Basketball to survive against South Sudan: “LeBron James”. pic.twitter.com/V6IUdxpzk2 — Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) July 21, 2024

James has been phenomenal for Team USA during their exhibition schedule, and figures to be one of the key pieces in their chase for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Edwards, one of several players who is used to being the star on their NBA team, is showing his absolute willingness to take a backseat to a legend and watch him go to work.

This is the final time James is going to suit up for Team USA, in all likelihood. And for him to already have such great success and be playing some of the best basketball of his international career at age 39 is beyond impressive. And without him, the United States would have certainly suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the South Sudanese team.

Now, USA Basketball needs to regroup and find a way to keep close games like this from happening in the actual tournament.

Joel Embiid uses LeBron James’ age as example for Team USA losing gold

Prior to Saturday’s game, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made some interesting comments about Team USA, saying that the team’s age may prevent them from winning the gold medal. He specifically cited LeBron James, who he said was noticeably not as good as he used to be, as a reason why the U.S. might miss out on the top prize in Paris.

Embiid got almost immediately corrected by James’ performance against South Sudan.

