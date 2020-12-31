Anthony Davis: Lakers Missed Fans In First Road Game

The 2020-21 NBA season is unlike any other in the history of the league and one of the biggest differences is the in-game atmosphere as fans are not allowed in most arenas due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Normally, the Los Angeles Lakers would have received their championship rings and unveiled a banner in front of a raucous Staples Center crowd, but that simply wasn’t possible. The Lakers were fortunate enough to have their first four games at home, but now are on their first road trip of the season.

It started Wednesday night in San Antonio for the first of two meetings against the Spurs. The initial contest went well as the Lakers came away with a 14-point victory.

“They had some fans. I think it was all family, so it’s good to see somebody in the stands,” Anthony Davis said after the win.

“It’s still the same (as playing at an empty Staples Center). Obviously when guys step on the court, you don’t really notice it. You just go out there and compete and try to get a win.”

There was one difference for the Lakers on the road, but not in the way most would think. It is well known that the franchise has one of the biggest contingency of supports around the country, so often times road games feel like home games for the Lakers.

“You’re used to hearing that fan noise from Lakers Nation on the road. It wasn’t there, so it’s a little different for us not having our support system with us on the road,” Davis said.

Davis not concerned as new Lakers work to find rhythm

One reason the Lakers were able to come away with a victory in their first road game was their role players. Wesley Matthews was a perfect 6-for-6 from deep while Dennis Schroder also continued his strong play.

It was exactly why Davis hasn’t been too concerned with what many would call a slow start for the team. “Marc is playing well, still trying to get Wes involved with the team and get him acclimated, so I think we’re going to be fine,” he said this week.

“Dennis is finding his way, Trezz is finding his way and guys are still trying to get back into game rhythm. We’re going to be fine, we’re going to figure it out and continue to get better.”

