Apple Announces Short-Form Docuseries “Greatness Code” Starring LeBron James, Tom Brady & Other Stars

Apple announced the creation of the short-form docuseries, “Greatness Code,” that will be co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports. The series will be directed by Gotham Chopra and is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+, on July 10.

The series will focus on untold stories from some of the greatest athletes in the world. It will be a short-form, unscripted series and first season will have seven mini-episodes, each spotlighting a specific moment that helped shape an athlete’s career.

Those athletes featured in the first season include Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and six-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Tom Brady. Additionally, the series will feature U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Alex Morgan, eight-time Olympic Champion Usain Bolt, 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Shaun White, and 11-time World Champion surfer Kelly Slater.

“Greatness Code” is a co-production of Uninterrupted, which was founded by James and Maverick Carter; and Religion of Sport, founded by Tom Brady, Chopra and Michael Strahan. Chopra will both direct and executive produce the series through Religion of Sports along with Ameeth Sankaran while Maverick Carter and Devin Johnson will serve as executive producers through Uninterrupted.

“Greatness Code” is set to join Apple’s continually growing and critically-acclaimed lineup which includes the hit documentary “Beastie Boys Story” as well as docuseries’ such as “Home” and “Visible.”

James’ ever-growing media footprint of course includes a sequel to “Space Jam,” and also a venture into Major League Baseball.

Uninterrupted recently made headlines for another production as they are shining a light on the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. The Astros were found guilty of cheating their way to a World Series win in 2017, which earned the organization plenty of backlash.

Uninterrupted’s involvement in the work prompted Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to leave Klutch Sports, which he had just joined.