Are Lakers Shopping Rui Hachimura On Trade Market?

As is usually the case when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, there are constant rumors about potential moves and trades the team could make going into this offseason. And when it comes those deals that could happen, one name that is in almost every hypothetical trade is forward Rui Hachimura.

After a slow start and dealing with some injuries this past season, Hachimura really came on for the Lakers once he was inserted into the starting lineup permanently. He averaged 15.4 points while shooting 57.5% from the field and 43.9% from deep in 39 games as a starter while also showing off improved defense.

Nonetheless, Hachimura’s name continually pops up in regards to possible offseason trades. However, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, this isn’t due to a desire from the Lakers to deal him, but rather a matter of circumstances regarding the contracts they have available to deal away:

“This is a bit of a tricky one to answer because I don’t think the Lakers are actively shopping Rui or actively looking to trade him. It’s just, if you look at their cap sheet and look at who are the tradeable guys, it’s really Rui, Vando, Austin, DLo – if he opts in – and Gabe, and then some smaller contracts like a JHS, Christian Wood, Maxwell Lewis, etc. But the mid-size contracts, those are the contracts that you cobble together to acquire another star or you cobble together to acquire a higher impact role player. And then if you look at the numbers, Rui Hachimura is making the most money out of all these guys outside of DLo, but DLo might not be available to trade depending on what he does with his player option. I think it’s more so the circumstance of the Lakers have to trade someone and when looking at the mid-size salaries, the guy they would love to keep is Austin Reaves. I think everyone else is movable to an extent. So they’re going to try and use some of those guys, be it Rui and Vando, Rui and Gabe, Rui and DLo if DLo is available to be traded. So I think it’s less about actively trying to get Rui off the roster and more so a realistic look at if we are going to improve the roster, we likely have to trade Rui. By no means are they just trying to dump Rui somewhere.”

This makes a lot of sense as the Lakers explore potential moves this offseason. With D’Angelo Russell expected to opt out of his deal, Hachimura’s $17 million contract becomes the biggest the Lakers have to offer in a trade for an impact player. They may not be actively looking to trade him away, but realistically his contract will likely be necessary for salary purposes in any deal.

The Lakers prefer to keep Austin Reaves around so Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt represent the bigger contracts that could be put together in a move. So unfortunately, all three are likely to hear their names in trade rumors all summer long as the Lakers explore moves to put them back in championship contention.

Lakers prefer to upgrade supporting cast over trading for third star

Many of these potential trades the Lakers have been mentioned in are for third stars, but the franchise may be leaning in a different direction.

A recent rumor suggested that the Lakers front office is leaning towards upgrading the supporting cast as opposed to trading for a third star. The team’s depth was questionable down the stretch of the season so the front office may be looking to add more reliable shooters and defenders to help supplement the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

