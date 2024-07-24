Armel Traore Pleased With How Lakers Ended Summer League

After the conclusion of the NBA Draft every year, teams rush to add undrafted free agents to the organization on two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts ahead of the start of Summer League. That applied to the Los Angeles Lakers this year as they signed French forward Armel Traore and Blake Hinson to two-way deals.

Notably, Traore played alongside San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama back in France, which may have sparked interest for L.A. to pick him up as he was able to play next to a dominant big man, like the Lakers have in Anthony Davis.

Although he may not get an opportunity right away and will have to prove he’s capable in a couple of years, Traore showed great energy and effort during Summer League, sometimes serving as a catalyst off the bench by simply working harder than everyone else.

After L.A. started their summer off rocky with five losses, they won three straight to close it out in Las Vegas, which Traore was proud of in addition to expressing gratitude playing for the Lakers:

Proud and thankful to have been on this team 🙏🏽

3 Wins in a row to finish this Summer League that’s amazing !

Now time to rest before the start of the training camp #AlHamdoulilah #FOE🤞🏽 https://t.co/6op1kX6Mor — Armel Traoré (@Armel_Traor35) July 21, 2024

10 years ago, my lil bro and I were dreaming about playing in the NBA

Now Al Hamdoulilah I have played my first Summer League as a Laker💛💜

I wish to my youngin to achieve his goal next season hopefully 🙏🏽 #RIPGPA🤍🕊️ #FOE🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/f88GFdYt4S — Armel Traoré (@Armel_Traor35) July 22, 2024

Despite unorganized play during the California Classic and first two games in Las Vegas, players like Hinson and Traore shined through. As general manager Rob Pelinka looks to take more pride in player development, this year is crucial as they start from scratch with a new head coach in JJ Redick.

This new CBA emphasizes developing talent and not spending endless money to acquire quality players. While L.A. has found gems like Austin Reaves, Max Christie and Alex Caruso, expect the scouting department to truly roll up their sleeves come future drafts to find players that fit.

Hopefully, Traore and Hinson are two rookies who could turn into role players down the line when a new iteration of Lakers basketball takes place when LeBron James decides to hang it up.

Armel Traore grew up Kobe Bryant fan

It is hard not to think about Kobe Bryant when reflecting on the NBA as he meant a lot to the Lakers and fans all over the world. That is the case for Aremal Traore as he grew up a Bryant fan and now gets a chance to play for the Lakers to begin his NBA journey.

