Austin Reaves Admits Vibes In Lakers Locker Room Are Not Great

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of their worst offensive showings of the season on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Aside from Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ best offensive player was guard Austin Reaves, who was back in the starting lineup and finished with 24 points and eight assists.

But none of that matters when the effort comes in another loss as this one did. The Lakers have now lost eight of their last 10 games as things continue on a downward spiral. And as is expected, Reaves said the vibes inside the locker room aren’t great right now.

“Shitty. We’re losing,” Reaves said of the vibes. “Anytime you lose, the vibe should be off, you know? If I went in [the locker room] and the vibe wasn’t off after the rough stretch that we’ve had, then I’d be concerned. That’s really it. You know, I don’t expect for us to be happy with how we’ve played. So, until we figure that out, you know, the vibe should be off. We got to win games.”

Reaves is exactly right in that it would be more of a concern if players were happy and joking around after performances like what the Lakers have been putting forth recently. This team had championship expectations but they are far from that right now.

But the Lakers guard also made sure to clarify that it isn’t a matter of the players having issues with each other, just being unhappy with how they’re playing.

“When I say the vibe is off, it’s not like we don’t like each other,” Reaves added. “It’s we’re losing. We should be pissed off. We shouldn’t be happy after games with how we’re playing. But I don’t want to get that twisted on us not liking each other.

“Everybody in the locker room gets along. When the frustration of losing wears off a day or two later, it’s not like the vibes are off. The vibes are good being around one another.”

The players believe in each other and themselves but have just been unable to put it all together lately. Everyone must figure out something very soon before this season goes completely out of control.

Austin Reaves says Lakers must look in the mirror and be better

Reaves has had no problems speaking on the issues within the Lakers as the team has continued to struggle and the guard feels the team must look inward to improve themselves.

Reaves said that the goal at the end of the day is to win and the Lakers must ‘look in the mirror and see what we could do to be better.’ The guard did also note that the Lakers were in a much worse spot at this time last season and pulled themselves out, so the same can happen this season.

