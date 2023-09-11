Austin Reaves Believes Christian Wood Brings Versatility To Lakers’ Roster

The seemingly perfect offseason got even better with the Los Angeles Lakers recently signing free agent center Christian Wood to a two-year contract. Adding another center to the roster was much-needed, and getting a talent of Wood’s caliber for a minimum will go a long way.

Anthony Davis is reportedly making it known that he does not want to play as much center in the regular season, potentially paving the way for Wood or Jaxson Hayes to start alongside him or take the majority of the center minutes. Head coach Darvin Ham plenty of roster versatility to help accommodate Davis and keep him as healthy as possible throughout the physically demanding season.

The on-paper fit of Wood makes sense and guard Austin Reaves believes that he brings more versatility to the team that is coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, via Naveen Ganglani:

“It brings more versatility that we can do with the group that we have, super happy to have him. Obviously, a really good talent, as he’s shown in the years past. Y’know can’t wait to get back and work with him.”

In 67 games with the Dallas Mavericks, starting 17 of them, Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from 3. It seems that the early expectation is for the Long Beach native to retain that bench role with the exception of starting games when Davis misses time.

One can argue that the Lakers have not had a center of this offensive talent throughout the time Davis and LeBron James came to town. The concern is that Wood has played for seven teams in his seven-year career, but perhaps his free agent market will serve as a wake-up call and having James and Davis as leaders will play a factor as well.

The makeup of this current Lakers roster is in the argument of being the most talented that James and Davis have had thus far. Despite the Western Conference being ultra competitive, L.A. has what it takes to make it out of the conference with their summer acquisitions.

James hints at potentially playing for Team USA in Paris 2024 Olympics

With Team USA losing to Germany and Canada to leave the 2023 FIBA World Cup without a medal, there is anticipation for what NBA stars will participate in the 2024 Olympics. It seems that James may be considering wearing the red, white and blue again next summer although it will obviously depending on his health after the upcoming season.

