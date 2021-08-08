Austin Reaves Has Game-Winning Putback To Lead Lakers To Victory Over Suns In Las Vegas Summer League Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up Las Vegas Summer League action on Sunday night with a rematch from this past year’s postseason against the Phoenix Suns.

In what was a close, back-and-forth affair, the Lakers were able to complete a comeback thanks to a putback by Austin Reaves with 2.5 seconds remaining to secure a 73-72 victory.

The Lakers split their two games in Sacramento in the California Classic, so the Summer League team now moves to 1-2.

One of the Lakers’ two-way players, Reaves, got off to a good start as the guard out of Oklahoma drilled an early three and scored the team’s first five points.

It was clear early on that he and Devontae Cacok were the most comfortable out there on the floor with the latter already having Summer League and NBA experience.

Cacok finished with a team-high 13 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Reaves had 11 big points, including the game-winning in addition to four rebounds and an assist.

If it wasn’t for Mac McClung though, Reaves would’ve never been in a position to hit the game-winner as he had a few big buckets late, including a mid-range shot to tie the game. The Suns then made one free throw, setting the stage for Reaves’ game-winner.

Phoenix had one last chance to win it at the buzzer, but their 3-point attempt fell short, securing a win for the Lakers.

Under the new Summer League rules, there are no playoffs, just a championship game with the two best teams after everyone plays four games. So this was a must-win for the Lakers to keep their championship hopes alive and they were able to sneak one out over a tough Phoenix team.

