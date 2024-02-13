Austin Reaves: Lakers ‘Confident’ In Roster They Have

The Los Angeles Lakers went through the trade deadline without making any moves. The front office felt the price was too high for deals that may have been marginal upgrades at best and thus, chose to stay pat. Now the pressure will be on the likes of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura to step up and provide the support that Anthony Davis and LeBron James need.

The rumors of potential trades were everywhere leading up to the deadline with many Lakers players seeing their names as possibilities to be dealt away. Throughout that time, however, Lakers players and coaches continued to say that they believed in the roster assembled and that remains the case now that they’re on the other side.

Austin Reaves recently spoke on this, saying nothing has changed within the locker room and that the Lakers are confident in this team.

“It’s great. It’s basically been the same thing all year,” Reaves said of the Lakers’ locker room after the deadline. “The vibe has been good. Now, just knowing that this is what we got, maybe add a piece still from the guys that aren’t on a contract right now got bought out. But like I said, this is what we have. And we’re confident in that. Just got to keep building our togetherness on the court.”

The Lakers did do exactly as Reaves said and added someone from the buyout market in point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The 10-year veteran and Southern California native will give the Lakers another steady hand and solid scorer and playmaker in the backcourt that the team has been missing with. Gabe Vincent out due to injury.

The Lakers put together a solid mix of role players who all bring a little something different to the table, but minutes and rotations have been in flux all season long. Even still those inside the locker room see the talent and work everyone puts in hence the belief in each other that Reaves spoke about.

They no longer have to look over their shoulders about being traded away so now there are no excuses, the Lakers must simply lock in and put in the work to reach their potential and perhaps, make a postseason run.

Austin Reaves says Lakers starting lineup has a ‘good feel’ on how to play together

One thing that likely won’t be changing is the Lakers starting lineup with Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura surrounding Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Reaves feels this lineup already has some chemistry stemming from last season and has a good feel of how to play together.

“I think we played this lineup quite a bit last year at the end of the year and into the playoffs,” Reaves added. “So we have kind of a good feel of how to play with one another. Rui gives you somebody that can shoot the ball but if you put a small on him, he can go straight to the post and operate out of there.

“He made a couple really good passes tonight that was very inspiring. Obviously AD and Bron doing what they do, and DLo as well. We’re just looking to continue to grow that together and continue to get better.”

