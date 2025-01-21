Austin Reaves: Lakers Still Working To Find Their Identity

Over the past couple of weeks, Austin Reaves has really begun growing into his more on-ball role with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the last 10 games, the point guard is averaging 21 points and 8.2 assists while maintaining good efficiency from the floor as well.

Unfortunately, Reaves was held in check, as were the Lakers as a whole, against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The guard finished with just 14 points and three assists while committing five turnovers in the Lakers’ 14-point loss that wasn’t even that close.

Overall, the game showed that the Clippers as a team are ahead of the Lakers in terms of their identity and where they want to be, something Reaves admitted his team is still trying to figure out.

“I feel like we’re working to get there,” Reaves said when asked about the Lakers’ identity. “New staff. New head coach. It would be beautiful if we could come to snap a finger and know exactly what you’re supposed to do every single possession. I’d say we’re still working there. Everybody’s turning in the right direction, that’s a positive. But like I said, they know their identity, every player knows what they’re out there to do. We’re working to get there.”

Prior to the season, many within the Lakers spoke about this being a process for them to figure things out, and the midseason trade for Dorian Finney-Smith only makes that process even more difficult.

Now at the midway point of the season, Reaves continues to stress the importance of the Lakers staying connected on both ends of the court in order to reach their potential.

“Connected and playing the right way. That’s really it,” Reaves added. “On both ends you gotta be connected 1-5, every guy that’s out there. Even the guys on the bench can help talk and communicate. So you just gotta be connected, coaching staff, players, everyone with one common goal to win, one heartbeat. You just gotta get on that same wavelength and play team basketball.”

One thing that has been a positive has been the effort and fight of this Lakers team as everyone on this roster is committed to reaching their ultimate potential. The execution has been lacking, but there is little doubt that Reaves and the rest of the Lakers are going to put in the work to be the best team they ultimately can be.

Austin Reaves expects to play in Lakers next game vs. Wizards

Austin Reaves did leave the Clippers game slightly early after banging knees late in the fourth, but the outcome was already a given. On the positive side, however, Reaves said he feels fine and plans on suiting up when the Lakers face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

“I feel great,” Reaves said. “I’m preparing to play every game so if something happens between here and there then that’s what it is. But as of right now, I’m prepared to play.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!