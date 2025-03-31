Austin Reaves: LeBron James Yelling At Lakers Shows How Much He Cares

The Los Angeles Lakers have faced some adversity in recent weeks, going through the most difficult part of their schedule while key players like LeBron James were dealing with injuries.

While they dropped some games they probably shouldn’t have, the Lakers have made it out of that stretch and got back on track with a big win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic all had exceptional games in the victory, which may be the key to a potential deep postseason run for L.A.

Considering the Lakers have not had much time of the court together as a team since the trade deadline, having proper leadership in place will be essential. The good news is that James has been one of the best leaders in sports during his 22-year career and that remains the case.

In fact, he yelled at the Lakers during a timeout in the midst of the Grizzlies game, which Reaves said he enjoyed.

“It was the first time I’ve heard him yell in a while. It was refreshing, to be honest. I loved it,” Reaves said. “I don’t remember exactly what he said, but it just shows how much he cares. His attention to detail is probably the standard, so if all of us can lock in to that every possession, I think we can create something special.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick echoed Reaves and feels James’ words may have won them the game.

“He was an incredible leader tonight,” Redick said of James. “And it was early. It was throughout the game. When we got down, I challenged the group in a timeout and he was as vocal as he’s been since he got back from injury. And that galvanized the group. … I think if he doesn’t say what he said in the timeout, we probably don’t win the game.”

Doncic recently said it was up to his and James to be more vocal as leaders of the Lakers, and as the season winds down, it appears both of them are taking that responsibility seriously.

JJ Redick challenged LeBron James, Austin Reaves & Luka Doncic

JJ Redick revealed that before the Grizzlies game, he held a meeting with Lakers stars LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic to challenge them to get the team back on track. That likely played a role in James choosing to get on his teammates in the middle of an intense and important contest in Memphis.

