Austin Reaves Says ‘Belief Is High’ In Lakers Locker Room Despite Poor Start To Season

It is all hands on deck when it comes to reviving this slow start to the Los Angeles Lakers season. After a high-flying win on Friday against the Detroit Pistons, Austin Reaves has been getting into the rhythm the Lakers faithful have been waiting for him to get into this season.

Over the last three games as a starter, Reaves has been averaging 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The 24-year-old guard has also improved his efficiency, shooting at least 58 percent from the field since the Sacramento Kings game on Nov. 11.

During the postgame presser, Reaves was asked about his recent offensive performance, specifically, if he has become more aggressive after sliding into the Purple and Gold’s starting five.

“No, I was just trying to play basketball. That’s what I do every day. Just trying to make the right play.”

Reaves stated again that his individual play all stems from playing the right way, a message he has been echoing for a while. With Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant now back from injuries, Darvin Ham and the Lakers can start to forecast a winning lineup once LeBron James returns from his injury.

While the Lakers and their fans cannot become prisoners of the moment, Reaves was asked if he believes that the team is finally coming together after these recent outings like the Pistons game.

“Like I’ve said many times, you know, we’re very new team to each other. So it’s going to take a little bit of time to get used to playing with one another. But yeah, the belief is high. I mean, you’re seeing tonight, the way we score the ball, you see six in double figures. There’s a lot of people on the team that can win us basketball games. So, at the end day, it’s just going to come down to playing the right way. And competing on the defense end, because we have the capability of being a really good defense. If we do that, then offensive end will take care of itself.”

With the way Anthony Davis has played the past two games, and the injury bug is slowly fading away from the Lakers locker room, there is some good signs pointing to collectivity for the Purple and Gold in late November.

Reaves jokes about Lobos Tequila smell after courtside collision

On Friday night when the Lakers beat the Pistons at Crypto.Com Arena, Reaves found himself in a tiny incident to start the 4th quarter.

After running for a loose ball down the other end of the court, Reaves ran into a front row of women who spilled their drinks over him. The moment was lighthearted and a classic accident and Reaves kept the high spirit of the moment going after his comments to the Lakers bench.

When asked during his postgame presser about the drinks being spilled on him, the 24-year-old cracked a joke with LeBron James and his signature tequila brand.

“I asked Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible. It don’t mean it don’t taste good.”

Rest assured, Reaves is just poking fun at his fellow teammate.

“Nah, it was just having fun. We’re doing this for a living. You’ve got to have fun with moments like that. That’s basically it.”

