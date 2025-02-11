Austin Reaves: Sharing Floor With LeBron James & Luka Doncic Is ‘A Thing Of Beauty’

Perhaps the most exciting thing about Luka Doncic coming to the Los Angeles Lakers — beyond the potentially decade-long championship window — is the combined basketball IQ between him, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Doncic and James are two of the greatest floor generals of all time, and Reaves has shown himself to be incredible as a primary creator and facilitator this season.

In Doncic’s Lakers debut on Monday night, the three showed exactly how easy it might be for the team to get good looks when the three share the floor together. In 16 minutes together, they had a 137.1 offensive rating, 91.7 defensive rating and 45.5 net rating. The three had a true shooting percentage of 74.8 when on the floor together.

It was poetry in motion to watch the three of them facilitate for one another and get wide open looks for players like Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent. And Reaves was aware in the moment how special it is to have that.

“I just think it could be a thing of beauty,” Reaves said. “The way we can manipulate the game on the offensive end and get what we want every single possession. Luka is one of the best passers in the world, and that’s why I just–I’m sure you already knew–but six for six, I think they were almost all lobs, if not all lobs.

“We could’ve had a couple more, Bron (LeBron James) threw one out of bounds. But yeah, I think it’s just the high-level IQ going along with pieces that really fit. We can shoot the ball, pass the ball and really play to get it the right way.”

Reaves dove into the specific mentality that he believes makes Doncic such a great passer, with an example from early in the game that led to three easy points.

“Yeah, I’m a big fan. He made a pass to Rui [Hachimura] in the corner. It wasn’t a great pass, I think he threw it a little low, inbounds, Rui ended up making the three in the left corner, it was in the first half, but the vision that he had to throw the pass, he is someone that can make every pass. He’s willing to throw every pass,” Reaves said.

“I think that’s what makes somebody a great passer. They kinda have that, I don’t want to say, ‘don’t care mentality,’ but you have to be a little crazy in your mind to throw some of the passes that he throws. And like I said, I’m a big fan of the way he plays, manipulates the game in many ways and gets teammates open shots. But it’s nothing new to, I think, anybody on our team or in the world. Everybody knows how good of a player he is. If you really paid attention to what he’s done, what he did in Dallas, and like I said on the court, I’m just really excited that he’s a Laker.”

The Lakers guard was also impressed by the fan reception for Luka during the starting lineup introductions, urging that fans continue showing him that love.

“I thought it was awesome. … I thought the energy from that point forward was great. His introduction in the starting lineup was one of the loudest I’ve heard since I’ve been here. Lakers Nation should continue to do that because he deserves it.”

Reaves, James and Doncic were, statistically, incredible on night one together. It should only grow as the three build chemistry and comfort with each other’s tendencies and facilitators. The Lakers have a dangerous trio of creators now, and should always have the ball in the hands of someone who can make something incredible happen.

Luka Doncic got chills from LeBron’s pre-game message

In the pre-game huddle before tip on Monday night, LeBron James and the Lakers huddled up. There, James told Luka Doncic that he needed to be himself and shouldn’t try and fit in to the Lakers offense.

After the game, Luka said that this message gave him chills and certainly allowed him to settle in and enjoy the chance to play next to LeBron.

