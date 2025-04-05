Austin Reaves Shooting With Confidence After Setting Certain Lakers Franchise 3-Point Record

Austin Reaves’ development with the Los Angeles Lakers has been a joy to watch as he has improved immensely in each of his four seasons with the team.

He is having an All-Star caliber season and continues to get better each game. That was on display this week when he scored 31 points and hit nine 3-pointers against the Golden State Warriors and then followed it up with 30 points and six triples in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Reaves shot a combined 15-of-25 from deep in those games, which marked a franchise record for most 3s in a two-game span. The previous record holders were Kobe Bryant and Dalton Knecht, who both made 14.

After the Pelicans game, Reaves reflected on what that record means to him.

“It’s special. LeBron throws me good passes, Luka throws me good passes and I just shoot them with confidence. That’s really it. But it’s special,” he said.

Reaves expanded upon why he has been able to shoot so well lately.

“Just shooting with confidence. You know, it’s obviously good when you see your first couple go in. [It happened] last night, then I had my first two go in tonight, and then I made my second one,” Reaves said. “After that, it’s just continuing to shoot the ball. But it’s just shooting with confidence.”

It has been a career year for Reaves, who is averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from 3. Naturally though, he hasn’t really thought about just how good of a season it has been.

“Not really, to be honest. If we’re not playing, I’m golfing and the only thing I care about when I’m golfing is trying to shoot a low score. So I’m sure after the year, it’ll all set in. But right now, I’m just focused on trying to win.”

Austin Reaves wishes he could’ve played with LeBron James 10 years ago

The highlight of the night came in the fourth quarter when Austin Reaves got out in transition, dribbled the ball behind his back and then threw a lob to LeBron James for the dunk. That play made Reaves wish he had played with James 10 years ago.

“I chose to throw a low hook pass lob to a 40-year-old. When I threw it, I didn’t think it was a good idea and then he obviously continues to go get it,” Reaves said. “I told him on the bench, I wish I played with him about 10 years ago because I would’ve thrown the craziest lobs. I would’ve threw it every possession.”

