Ben McLeMore Impressed With Lakers’ Chemistry, Frank Vogel’s Coaching Style

The Los Angeles Lakers put together their most complete game since LeBron James and Anthony Davis were forced out of the lineup, blowing out the Brooklyn Nets, 126-101, on the road on Saturday night.

Eight different Lakers scored in double digits, with Andre Drummond leading the way with 20 points. Dennis Schroder scored 19 points before being ejected after jawing back and forth with Kyrie Irving, but Los Angeles rallied to turn the game into a rout in the second half.

One of the more surprising performances came from Ben McLemore, who caught fire from the field and scored 17 points in 23 minutes off the bench. McLemore had a rough debut against the Miami Heat but was a key piece in their win against the Nets.

The rest of the Lakers were excited to see their new teammate’s scoring barrage, and McLemore noted just how close the team is as something he’s taken note of since joining the team. “Togetherness,” McLemore said. “Everybody is there for each other, as they should.

“Communication is good, and we love playing with each other. That’s the big thing, chemistry, obviously it’s my second game here but I already feel chemistry with guys, getting to know guys. It’s a blessing. Obviously it was just a great win tonight, that’s the biggest part, that we all just came out and play together for one another and got this great win for us tonight.”

Head coach Frank Vogel praised L.A. for their complete team effort, and McLemore was a large part of that as his hot shooting prevented Brooklyn from ever getting back in the game. The guard was confident stepping into his jumper, knocking down an impressive 5-of-10 shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have prided themselves on their togetherness and overall chemistry, and that has kept them competitive on a nightly basis despite the drop in talent and depth. McLemore’s outing was encouraging and this might be what earns him a larger role going forward.

Ben McLeMore on Frank Vogel’s communication style

Vogel has been lauded for his ability to build relationships with his players and that has earned him the trust and respect of the locker room. Although McLemore has only been with the Lakers for less than a week he praised his new coach for well he communicates.

“Just big,” McLemore said. “Big communicator, that’s the key to winning basketball and great teams is just communication, and he does a great job with that and I’m a listener, coachable and I want to learn and I want to get better.”

