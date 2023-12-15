Best Los Angeles Lakers Gift Guide For Holidays & Christmas 2023

The holiday season is officially here, and you have Los Angeles Lakers fans in your life who need the best gifts. FOCO has you covered with some of the best and most unique officially licensed Lakers gear. From apparel, to bobbleheads, accessories, and more, FOCO has everything on your loved ones wish lists!

Lakers friendship bracelets pack

A whole new way to rep the team in style and the perfect stocking stuffer. The Lakers three-pack friendship bracelets set is perfect for fans of any age. These matching friendship bracelets have an all-over team-colored design and logo displays, which makes them the perfect way to show your support for the Lakers on gamedays and every day in between.

Lakers Christmas sweater

This Lakers thematic knit sweater is always a great, stylish way to rep the team. The design is based off the 2023 Lakers City Edition jersey and nails every aspect of what makes a great holiday sweater. Ugly sweater party or another glorious gameday. The occasion matters not.

Lakers bobbleheads

If you’re looking for bobbleheads and collectibles, FOCO is the perfect place to shop. They have a wide range of Lakers bobbleheads available for current players, retired players, moments and more. If the person you’re shopping for isn’t a sports fan, FOCO also has bobbleheads of various entertainment popular entertainment characters like Snoopy, Batman and SpongeBob to name a few.

Lakers light-up schoolhouse

Ceramic villages are a holiday tradition and why not spice up yours or the fan in your life with a Lakers piece? The Lakers light-up schoolhouse is here to “school” everyone on how to cheer on the team while you spread some holiday cheer with it.

Lakers overalls

Show your team spirit in these stylish and comfortable men’s Lakers overalls. While overalls may not be for everyone, we’re pretty certain you won’t find a more unique Lakers gift this holiday season. With their all-over team-colored design and bold logo display, these overalls are the perfect way to show your support for the Lakers while standing out among the thousands in attendance and reminding everyone you’re a frontrunner for fan fashion MVP honors.

Lakers reversible hoodeez

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys watching the game in comfort, this is have the perfect gift idea for you. Grab one of the Lakers reversible colorblock hoodeez for yourself or fan in your life to stay cozy while watching their favorite team. Never before has fandom looked so good and felt so relaxing.

Lakers coaster set

Championship rings? Yes please! Unsightly rings on the coffee table? Boo! Break out the beverages worry-free and get ready for every watch party with this Lakers five-pack barrel coaster set.

