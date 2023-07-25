Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Offers Prayers & Support To Bronny James Following Cardiac Arrest Incident

The news of Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during a workout at USC is something that is truly scary to think about. Any thoughts of sports is thrown out of the window as the health and well-being of Bronny is far and away the most important thing, and one person who knows this feeling all too well is Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, of course, went into cardiac arrest in the middle of the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past December. Thankfully, the medical staff was able to save his life and he has since been able to make a full recovery and is expected to suit up for the Bills this season.

Medical staff was present at USC for Bronny as well and things are looking more positive as he is no longer in ICU and is in stable condition. Even still, many are praying for Bronny at this time with Hamlin chief among them as he made it clear that he is there for the James family just as they were throughout his ordeal:

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

To say an incident like this is frightening is an understatement. Obviously it is still unknown as to what exactly caused the issue and there will be a road to recovery for Bronny. Hamlin now being cleared to return to football is someone Bronny can look to as inspiration, but that is not the focus at this time.

For Hamlin and Bronny, having well-trained medical staff able to quickly aid the situation saved their lives and the former has since traveled around the country to host CPR hands-only training classes. He has also provided automated external defibrillators (AED) to youth sports organizations as well.

The James family has asked for privacy at this extremely tough time, but they undoubtedly have the prayers and support of everyone around the country.

NBA world sends prayers and support to Bronny James

Things are certainly looking positive for Bronny as he is no longer in ICU. Even still, the NBA is a family with many players and legends offering their prayers and support during this time.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson and All-Star Trae Young offered their prayers, as did New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, amongst the many others hoping for a full recovery to LeBron James’ eldest son.

