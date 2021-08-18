BioSteel Replaces Gatorade As Official Sports Drink Of Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. announced a partnership to replace Gatorade as the official sports drink of the organization. Gatorade had previously been the official sports drink of the Lakers for the last 25 years.

BioSteel is a clean, eco-friendly sports hydration brand courting a new generation of sports fans, including partnerships with Patrick Mahomes and many other star athletes in addition to the Lakers, who has signed a multi-year partnership with the brand.

BioSteel was developed by former NHL player Mike Cammalleri and is sugar-free, packed with electrolytes, contained in ecofriendly packaging and with no artificial colors/flavors.

Under their new partnership with the Lakers, BioSteel says it will support the organization’s performance with clan, healthy hydration. This includes BioSteel Sports Drink on the Lakers team bench and integration of the BioSteel brand into the team bench setups, locker room displays and in-arena signage.

“Fans worldwide know the Lakers as one of the most entertaining and storied franchises in all of sports, and we’re excited they’ve chosen BioSteel as their team’s official sports drink,” said Michael Cammalleri, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BioSteel. “Spending the first part of my NHL career in LA, I take great pride in seeing this come full circle. We look forward to providing the Lakers with Clean. Healthy. Hydration. and to expanding on our message of providing a better for you product to athletes and consumers across the U.S.”

The Lakers are arguably the biggest brand in all of sports and they feel that BioSteel is the right partnership for them at this time.

“We are committed to providing our players with the products and tools needed to improve their performance,” said Lakers President of Business Operations Tim Harris. “With quality clean ingredients and sustainable packaging, BioSteel leads the way in supporting the health and wellness of athletes, which makes them a perfect sponsor for our team. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Lakers.”

The range of flavors BioSteel currently offers includes Mixed Berry, Blue Raspberry, White Freeze, Rainbow Twist and Peach Mango. BioSteel products are available across the country and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through their website.

