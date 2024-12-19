Bobby Portis Takes Shot At Lakers After Bucks Win Emirates NBA Cup

The Milwaukee Bucks became the second ever champions of the Emirates NBA Cup on Tuesday, joining the Los Angeles Lakers after they won the inaugural championship last season. The Bucks, more so than the Lakers last year, had to overcome a slow start before putting together an undefeated Cup run that ended with a championship.

Their celebration, additionally, looked a little different from the Lakers as well. L.A. popped champagne in the locker room after winning, a sight the league was certainly happy to see. The Bucks kept it more understated, with former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham urging Milwaukee to approach this year differently than he did last season with L.A.

The Lakers also had a bit of a fall-off after winning the Cup, perhaps due to the change in routine or the come-down from the excitement of their celebration. But Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not worried about either of those outcomes for Milwaukee, taking a shot at the Lakers in the process, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“We’re not Hollywood,” he told The Athletic when asked about the Lakers comparison. “We have hard-working guys (who are) selfless and who give themselves up for the betterment of the team. It’s not about the points you score. It’s all about winning, being connected. Our group is different from their group. We’re just different in that regard of selfless guys that give themselves up. You can’t really compare the two teams — not at all. “The NBA puts a big tournament in front of you, and you go win that motherf—–. It’s as simple as that. They put something in front of you. You set a goal. You chop wood every day. Carry water. And eventually, you get here and you get a medal around your neck. … And then you get back to work on Thursday, which is what we signed up for. It’s part of the gig.”

This certainly appears to be a dig at the Lakers for caring about glamour and personal achievement over the team and winning. It’s probable that’s just Portis’ outside perspective and that he has no actual knowledge of the Lakers’ locker-room vibe. L.A. has not felt like a team where personal glory matters above the team.

However, that is likely always going to be the biased view of what the Lakers are, as they were the original glitz and glamour franchise. It will be interesting to see if the Bucks now have a similar fall-off or if they can power through as Portis is confident of.

Darvin Ham doesn’t understand being fired by Lakers

Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham understands full well how much pressure comes with coaching the Lakers.

Ham was hired as the Lakers’ head coach following Frank Vogel’s dismissal and did well in his first season, leading them to the Western Conference Finals.

However, things spiraled quickly during the 2023-24 season where Ham seemingly lost the locker room and Los Angeles was subsequently bounced out of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Ham was relieved of his duties but wound up back in Milwaukee under Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Ham previously spoke about his dismissal and kept things positive. But after Milwaukee won the Emirates NBA Cup, he had a different tone, believing he helped Los Angeles and would have gotten an extension for his work in other organizations.

