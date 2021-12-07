Boxing Star Gervonta Davis Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant & Lakers During Victory At Staples Center

Staples Center might soon change its name, but it will forever be known as “the house that Kobe built” as the classic goes. Fittingly, boxing sensation Gervonta Davis paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in his recent fight that took place at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball on Sunday.

The unbeaten Davis defeated Isaac Cruz by unanimous decision in his first bout back in the lightweight division, improving his record to 26-0. Having retained his WBA belt after an unexpectedly tough battle, the 27-year-old dedicated the victory to Bryant, saying: “L.A., we did it for Kobe.”

But that wasn’t the only gesture Davis made to honor the Lakers legend’s memory. The southpaw’s shorts featured Bryant’s iconic Nos. 8 and 24. Moreover, he fought in green Nike sneakers, resembling the famous Kobe 6 “Grinch” edition — of which Anthony Davis has proved to be a big fan:

Bryant’s shoes have become a rarity due to the fallout between the NBA great’s estate and Nike — even among NBA players. After the sports apparel manufacturer stopped producing the sneakers, the league’s biggest stars, including Davis, started running out of their pairs of Kobes.

Shoes in large sizes are believed to have become the most difficult to find.

Nike and Bryant estate continue partnership talks

Vanessa Bryant and Nike have reportedly remained engaged in talks over resuming the decades-long partnership. The Kobes-obsessed NBA stars will certainly welcome the news considering they reportedly ended up paying close to $1,000 for the line’s even most basic models.

Meanwhile, goods with a “KB24” mark could hit the shelves in the coming months after Vanessa filed to trademark the symbol earlier this year.

That came after Bryant’s wife launched the “Mambacita” clothing line, celebrating the memory of Gianna — their daughter, who tragically died alongside Kobe in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!