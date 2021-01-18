Brandon Ingram: Former Lakers Told Him Drama Was Not ‘Normal’

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to dominate the 2020-21 season, with their latest victory coming at the expense of Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans, who initially were having their way at Staples Center.

The Lakers and Pelicans have been tied to each other after the two teams made a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for most of their young core. Ingram was the key piece for the Pelicans as it gave them a blue chip prospect to build around, and he has surpassed expectations so far.

It was evident early on that Ingram had the potential to be a star in the NBA, but the Lakers had to quickly shift from their rebuild after LeBron James decided to join the team. Ingram, along with the rest of the youth on the roster, was the subject of several trade rumors and had to endure all the drama until he was eventually dealt.

In an appearance on “Old Man and the Three” podcast, Ingram revealed that former Lakers players told him the turmoil was not the norm:

“Granted, I hadn’t been in the league long but I just felt like things were not normal. Like every day I would hear former players from the Lakers be like, ’This is not now things are supposed to go. This isn’t how the organization is supposed to be ran.’”

Ingram added that the constant trade rumors and negativity around the team greatly impacted the young core, which is understandable given the lofty expectations that come with playing in L.A.

The drama only intensified with the team losing and Davis leaking that he wanted out of New Orleans.

Most Lakers players are used to some level of scrutiny given the organization’s title aspirations, but apparently even those who had previously been with the organization noticed how bad things had gotten for the league’s glamour franchise.

The years after Kobe Bryant’s string of injuries were the lowest point the Lakers had ever suffered through and it was difficult to watch before Davis’s arrival.

However, things have worked out for both sides as Davis won his first championship ring and Ingram earned his first All-Star nod.

Ingram still beloved by Lakers fans

Although Ingram is no longer a Laker, the fanbase still largely supports him. Ingram’s development was one of the few things fans could look forward to and seeing him blossom in New Orleans has been a joy to watch.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!