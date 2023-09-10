Breaking Down Lakers’ Training Camp Roster Now That It’s Complete

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially at the maximum 21 players that are allowed to be invited to training camp, meaning their offseason has come to a close. Their signings over the past week have brought them from 16 to the maximum 21, with the biggest signing being Christian Wood to a two-year contract.

The Lakers also brought in four players on Exhibit 10 deals, meaning they are invited to training camp but don’t have a spot on the official roster. These players are Vincent Valerio-Bodon, Damion Baugh, Bryce Hamilton and the familiar Scotty Pippen Jr.

These four players, plus the Lakers three two-way players (Colin Castleton, Alex Fudge and D’Moi Hodge) and the 14-man active roster make up the 21 players that will be going to training camp for L.A.

With the Lakers at 14 rostered players instead of 15, the two-way rules allow for a total of 90 games between the three slots with the Lakers, while the rest will be played with the G League’s South Bay Lakers. Exhibit 10 players will receive a bonus should they get cut after training camp and spending at least 60 days with South Bay.

Here, we’ll break down the 21-player training camp roster as the Lakers prepare for a potential championship-contending season in 2023-24.

Lakers 21-man training camp roster

14-man active roster

*in alphabetical order

1. Anthony Davis (PF/C)

2. Austin Reaves (PG/SG)

3. Cam Reddish (SG/SF)

4. Christian Wood (C)

5. D’Angelo Russell (PG)

6. Gabe Vincent (PG)

7. Jalen Hood-Schifino (PG)

8. Jarred Vanderbilt (SF/PF)

9. Jaxson Hayes (C)

10. LeBron James (SF/PF)

11. Max Christie (SG)

12. Maxwell Lewis (SG/SF)

13. Rui Hachimura (SF/PF)

14. Taurean Prince (SF/PF)

This is the group starting training camp as the official roster for the Lakers. The only potential change would be if a two-way or Exhibit 10 player impresses enough to be added as the 15th man. Otherwise, the Lakers are likely to carry the open roster spot into the 2023-24 campaign.

Two-way Players

1. Alex Fudge (SF/PF)

2. Colin Castleton (C)

3. D’Moi Hodge (SG)

This trio has already impressed with some of their performances at NBA Summer League. Prior to the Wood signing, Castleton was being hyped as a potential backup center option had he impressed in training camp. It remains to be seen if any of these players will be converted to standard contracts like Reaves was his rookie season.

Exhibit 10 players

1. Bryce Hamilton (SG)

2. Damion Baugh (PG/SG)

3. Scotty Pippen Jr. (PG)

4. Vincent Valerio-Bodon (SF/PF)

This quartet is unlikely to finish training camp anywhere other than South Bay, but they remain interesting players to watch as they play alongside the Lakers.

