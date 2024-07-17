Bronny James and the Lakers Look for First Summer League Win vs the Hawks

After a narrow defeat to the Boston Celtics last Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for their first win of the summer. On Wednesday, they will aim to break their five-game losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks.

Lakers fans are looking for any positive takeaways from what has been an underwhelming summer league performance. This Lakers squad has struggled significantly, possibly ranking as one of the franchise’s worst summer league teams. The team has played five games and appears more disorganized with each outing. They lack a true playmaking guard and a competent rim protector, and their offense and defense have been subpar.

With only two games remaining, the team must maximize its remaining opportunities. Surprisingly, according to Betpanda Binance Coin Casino, they entered tonight’s game as slightly -120 favorites.

Here’s an updated breakdown of the Lakers’ key players in the Summer League, including more details on Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, as well as a combined analysis of the other notable players:

Dalton Knecht: Proving His NBA Readiness

Dalton Knecht, the Lakers’ 17th overall pick, has stood out in the Summer League. He’s averaging 22.0 points per game on 41.2% three-point shooting in Las Vegas. In his Las Vegas debut against the Houston Rockets, Knecht showcased his NBA-ready skills:

Led all scorers with 28 points

Shot efficiently, going 9-of-18 from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range

Displayed versatility by setting screens and finding open spots on the wing

Demonstrated confidence in his shot-making abilities

Took on more ball-handling responsibilities late in the game, dishing out four assists

While Knecht’s offensive game has been impressive, he still needs to improve on the defensive end to become a more complete player.

Bronny James: Questions and Controversy

Bronny James, the 55th overall pick, has faced intense scrutiny and struggled to find his rhythm in the Summer League, mainly because of his shooting woes. James is just 6-for-26 from the field and 0-for-12 from three-point range in his first three Summer League games. In his last game against the Boston Celtics, James had a particularly tough outing:

Two points on 1-for-5 shooting

Three rebounds, one assist

Two turnovers and three fouls

Despite the struggles, it’s important to remember that James is a developmental project and needs time to adjust to the professional level.

Other Notable Players

Maxwell Lewis, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2023 second-round draft pick, has displayed inconsistent performances throughout the Summer League. While he had a promising 14-point game in the California Classic, he also struggled with a scoreless outing against the Warriors, shooting 0-8 from the field. His game against the Celtics further highlighted this inconsistency, as he started strong with 13 points on 4-7 shooting in the first half but went cold in the second half, missing all five of his attempts.

Colin Castleton has been making waves with his impressive showing in the Summer League. He recorded double-doubles in four consecutive games, demonstrating his consistency and impact on the court. Castleton’s standout performance came against the Miami Heat, where he posted an impressive stat line of 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks, and two steals. He continued his solid play in Las Vegas, contributing 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks against the Rockets, followed by 8 points, eight rebounds, and three assists against the Celtics.

Undrafted guard Tommy Kuhse has shown some promise during the Summer League. However, specific details about his performances are limited in the available information. Despite the lack of detailed statistics, Kuhse’s presence as an undrafted player in the Summer League suggests he’s been allowed to showcase his skills and potentially earn a spot on an NBA roster.

Blake Hinson made an impressive debut during the California Classic exhibition games, catching the attention of observers. However, he has not made a significant impact in subsequent games. While the initial performance was promising, more specific details about his recent showings are not provided in the given information. This suggests that Hinson may be experiencing some inconsistency or facing better competition as the Summer League progresses.

These performances highlight the varying readiness levels among the Lakers’ young players. While Knecht has shown he might be able to contribute immediately, others like James and Lewis still need development time. Castleton’s consistent play could earn him more opportunities with the main roster.