Bronny James Discharged From Hospital & At Home Resting Following Cardiac Arrest

Following a successful a 2022-23 season that resulted in a run to the Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shocked the league when he publicly considered walking away from the game of basketball.

Ultimately, LeBron announced at the 2023 ESPY Awards that he would be returning for the 2023-24 season, which puts the Lakers in a strong position to compete for another championship. The upcoming season will be a special one for LeBron as he not only will continue suiting up for the purple and gold but he’ll have his eldest son Bronny James nearby as he is set to attend USC in the fall.

LeBron has always dreamed about the day he would be able to play in the NBA with Bronny, but those plans may have been put on the back burner when Bronny was rushed to the hospital after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during practice on campus at USC. Bronny was admitted into the ICU but eventually was able to come out after his condition stabilized.

After a couple of days at the hospital, Bronny was able to go home and is now resting, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023

It’s very good news to see that Bronny is on the road to a full recovery, a huge relief for the James family and the basketball world at large. Sports fans have already had to endure a scary situation with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, but thankfully it looks like Bronny is out of the woods.

After going through such a traumatic and scary event, basketball should be one of the last things on Bronny’s and his family’s minds right now. The most important thing a person can have is their health, and that should be the focus for Bronny as he continues to rest at home.

For LeBron, it remains to be seen what this event will mean for him and the Lakers though he should do whatever makes sense for him and his family. The organization prides itself on its familial ties to the people in the organization and they will no doubt allow LeBron to dictate how and when he’ll approach basketball the rest of the summer.

James thanks everyone for support

The last few days have obviously been tough for the James family, but LeBron finally released his first statement on social media on Thursday morning, thanking everyone for all the support as Bronny continues in his recovery.

