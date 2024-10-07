Bronny James Opens Up About Sharing Court With LeBron James For Lakers

On Sunday night, NBA history was made as LeBron James and Bronny James shared the court together in the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. They became the first-ever father-son duo to play together in the history of the league and it was truly a special moment.

From the moment the Lakers drafted Bronny, this was something that everyone knew was coming at some point, but once it did happen it was surreal. Even LeBron himself said that it didn’t feel real, but for Bronny while he was out there, it just felt like any other game.

“JJ told us we were gonna be playing together earlier in the day, so I was pretty psyched for that,” Bronny said after the contest. “But I just got out there and it felt like a normal game with my teammate, to be honest.”

Perhaps the knowledge that this was going to happen on this night allowed for Bronny to grasp everything beforehand and remain calm throughout. And things like this do tend to mean more to parents than the child. That’s especially the case for someone like LeBron, who has accomplished everything there is in his career, sharing a Lakers jersey and being on the court with his son just means that much more.

And even though Bronny admits that he does think about the fact that he’s playing with his father on the Lakers, once he’s on the court he tries to block all of that out.

“I’m always thinking about ‘That’s my dad’ because that’s literally my dad,” Bronny added. “So I just go out there and, when I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all I’m thinking at that point.”

It is certainly a good way to go about business for Bronny, particularly as he is trying to prove himself, develop and get better every day. He has always maintained that it is his dream to just be in the NBA and he is focused on making that happen. It just so happens that he is on the NBA’s most famous franchise as a teammate of his father, arguably the greatest basketball player ever.

And now that this moment of sharing the court has passed, Bronny is focused on getting ready for the next game. “Nah. Just being prepared for another game that I’m going out and trying to play my best at,” the Lakers guard said when asked if he’s been able to reflect on everything.

“There was no really thinking about it. I mean, JJ told me that we were gonna be playing together but other than that, I wasn’t really thinking about me being on the court with my dad. Just preparing for the game and the game plan.”

Bronny and LeBron James sharing the court together is a moment that will go down in basketball history. But now that it has passed, Bronny will continue to remain focused on trying to make an impact for the Lakers in any way he can.

Lakers’ Bronny James unsure how he stays even keeled through everything

One thing that has remained consistent throughout Bronny James’ time with the Lakers is that despite all of the attention and hysteria, he has remained calm and handled everything excellently. As for how he has been able to do that, even Bronny isn’t sure.

“To be honest, I couldn’t tell you (how I stay even keeled). I don’t know. It’s a lot,” Bronny said. “There’s a lot of stuff going around. Just trying to focus on what my job is and what I’m supposed to be doing. I feel like that is the thing that keeps me grounded.”

