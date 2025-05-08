Bronny James Reflects on Rookie Season and Looks Ahead: What is Next for the Junior James

With the 2025-26 NBA season slowly approaching and the conference semifinals on the way, it is the best time of year to get an idea about who can make it to the top and win the title. The best basketball league in the world reaches its peak in May and June, which is when there are only eight teams left and trying to get the conference finals, and then the coveted NBA finals, where the winner takes all, where legacies are made or broken, and where legends are born or extended. For the fans of the game, as well as betting enthusiasts, it is the literal prime of the entire year, considering the stakes and how different the games look and feel.

However, for some teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, the season is over, and as disappointing as it may be, there are some positives to focus on as the organization and the players get ready for next season. In this overview, we are focusing on the rookie journey of Bronny James and how his Lakers, led by his father LeBron, can recover and prepare for the 2025-26 season. Furthermore, we look at the odds and predictions regarding the teams still in play and discuss who has the best chances to win the Larry O’Brien trophy in about a month. This is crucial for those among you who frequently visit sportsbooks like Stake to place their wagers and support their favorite teams on their quest for glory.

Looking Back at Bronny James’ Rookie Season

Something unprecedented occurred when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted the oldest son of LeBron “The King” James at the 2024 NBA draft. It was a slew of firsts for the league, the sport, and the whole sports world. Never before have a father and son played in the league together, let alone for the same team. LeBron talked about this being his biggest wish and most significant career moment numerous times, and we get it. Everyone else would feel the same and jump at the opportunity if they could.

It was apparent that Bronny was nowhere near the talented, game-changing player his dad was when he came into the league in 2003, and still is, but he seemed to have enough to grow into a good role player, perhaps a sixth man. The Lakers could use a spark from the bench right now, but we are getting ahead of ourselves. So, how good was the rookie season of one LeBron James Jr., and did he do enough to warrant a spot with the team and beat the nepotism allegations? Yes and no, but it is still way too early to tell.

LeBron Raymone “Bronny James Jr. was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2024 NBA draft and was the 55th overall pick. On June 27, it was official as his dad’s team picked him and formed the first-ever father-son duo in the league. His contract was signed on July 3, and he played 6 games in the NBA Summer League during preseason. His debut was the October 22 season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he came off the bench, ultimately playing three minutes and only grabbing a single rebound in the 110-103 win. His first bucket came on October 30, when he had two points, two assists, and one steal, in a 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers—a modest, yet expected start.

During the season, Bronny saw limited time with the team and was assigned several times to the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League to develop further. He had some big games there, like the game-high 30 points on December 12 and 31 points on January 24. On January 31, he returned to the NBA with 5 points, two rebounds, and two assists, remaining in the game for the entire fourth quarter. His first double-double happened on March 20 when he co-led the team with 17 points and five assists. His career high in the G League was on March 24 with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block. In the regular season finale for the Lakers, he made his first career start and finished with 4 points in the loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

His official stats for his rookie season read 2.3 PPG, 0.7 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.3 SPG, and 0.1 BPG on 31.3 FG% and 28.1 3P% in 27 games at 6.7 minutes per game. It was the classic story of being incredible in the G League but not yet ready for the NBA, meaning Bronny has a lot of work left to do over the summer if he is to justify a legitimate roster spot next season as a player who can contribute something off the bench every game.

Commenting on his rookie campaign, Bronny said he “was under a lot of pressure,” adding, “It was getting to me a little bit.” The 20-year-old shooting guard faced immense pressure with nepotism accusations and being in the league only because of being LeBron James’ son. He said that “working is a distraction from everything,” and that he loves “just coming into the gym and working and talking to coaches and watching film.” Looking ahead, Broony said he would “continue to do that and see where it takes me. It’s going good so far.”

Lakers Next Season Preview: The Good and the Bad

As for the Lakers, their new president of basketball operations and general manager, Rob Pelinka, and head coach J.J. Reddick seem to be the most sure option for the team. Apart from LeBron James staying with the team and Luka Doncic saying he plans to commit to the franchise and extend his contract with them, everything else is a big unknown. Austin Reaves has been said to be a valuable piece for the future of the team and rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny will be there as well. Rui Hachimura showed glimpses of potential.

The Lakers need consistency off the bench, at least two players the team can trust. Their biggest problem is the lack of length, rebounding, and defense in the paint, which was gone when Anthony Davis was traded for Luka. With an intense starting center, like what Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets was supposed to be, the team would probably be in the playoffs right now, but it was not meant to be. Expect some big moves over the summer as the team looks to get back to playing meaningful, winning basketball when it matters most. They were 3rd in the regular season, but that proved futile when a big, long, defensive juggernaut like the Wolves came knocking in the first round.

NBA Playoffs and Finals Picks and Predictions

The NBA Playoffs are off to a dramatic start, with early upsets shaking up both the bracket and the betting odds. In the conference semifinals, the Denver Nuggets shocked fans by stealing home-court advantage from the Oklahoma City Thunder with a big road win. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks pulled off an overtime victory against the Boston Celtics in Boston, instantly shifting the odds and predictions across the league.

For outright NBA online betting championship odds, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the favorites at +135, closely followed by the Boston Celtics at +190. The Cleveland Cavaliers are next in line at +600, while other contenders, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers, are all at +1600 or longer. The early upsets have made the race for the title more unpredictable and exciting for fans and bettors alike.

In the NBA Finals MVP race, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder leads the pack at +125, with Jayson Tatum of the Celtics trailing at +440. Other players, such as Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, and Nikola Jokic, are all considered long shots with odds of +2000 or higher. For Conference MVP honors, Jayson Tatum is the top choice in the East, with Donovan Mitchell also in the conversation. At the same time, in the West, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner, followed by Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic.

Looking at individual series, the Cavaliers, after dropping the first game at home, are now +155 to win their series against the Pacers, who have become the favorites. In the Celtics-Knicks matchup, Boston remains a firm favorite at -350 to win the series, while the Knicks are underdogs at +275 despite their early lead.

Recent results have only added to the drama. The Knicks now lead the Celtics 2-0 after another surprising win in Boston, and the Thunder have evened their series with the Nuggets at 1-1. The Golden State Warriors are preparing to face the Houston Rockets without Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Oklahoma City and Boston are still the teams to beat, but early upsets have made the playoff picture much more unpredictable. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out as the clear favorite for Finals MVP, with Jayson Tatum and others trailing behind. Despite early setbacks, Boston and Cleveland remain favored to win their respective series. Still, underdogs like the Knicks and Pacers are gaining momentum and could keep shaking up the odds as the playoffs continue. Expect more twists and shifting lines as the race for the NBA title heats up.

Popular NBA Bets

While you are considering the aforementioned NBA picks and predictions for the exciting semifinals, let us focus on some of the most common NBA bets that are usually played. One of them is the point spread that levels the playing field between a favored team and an underdog. For example, if the LA Lakers are favored by 5.5 points over the Chicago Bulls, they must win by six or more points to “cover the spread” and win the bet. The Bulls would win the bet if they lose by 5 points or fewer, or win outright. Point spread betting adds an element of intrigue to games that might otherwise seem predictable, making it a staple in NBA wagering, where picking the winner would be too easy and therefore offer minimal reward.

Another highly popular NBA betting option is the over/under (the total). Instead of betting on a team to win, bettors wager on whether the combined score of both teams will be over or under a set number provided by the sportsbook. For instance, the Warriors and the Suns have an over/under of 225.5, so the bettors must decide if the final total points will go over or under that number. This bet appeals to those with a good sense of pace and scoring trends in the league and is popular because it allows fans to stay invested in the game regardless of who is winning.

Player props are a popular category of NBA bets, particularly with the rise of fantasy sports and data analytics. They focus on individual player performances rather than game outcomes. For example, bettors might wager whether Stephen Curry will score over or under 27.5 points in a game, or if Nikola Jokić will record a triple-double. Prop bets offer more engagement for fans who follow specific players closely. Live betting, where placing wagers as the game unfolds is key, has also surged in popularity because the games are so much more unpredictable and dynamic than before.