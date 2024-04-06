Bronny James Rumors: Duquesne Expected To Be ‘Prominent’ Transfer Consideration

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has officially announced that he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny, however, will maintain his college eligibility and also announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and leaving USC.

This means that Bronny will have a number of options as he intends to test the waters and see whether his best move is to remain in the draft. If he decides to return to college however, there will surely be a number of schools interested in bringing him in. And there may already be a leader in the pack.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Duquesne University is expected to be one of the main schools Bronny James considers if he does decide to return to college and transfer:

If Bronny James decides to return to college and transfer elsewhere, Duquesne is expected to be among his prominent considerations, sources said.

The Pittsburgh-based University might seem like a random possibility, but there is good reason why Bronny could wind up there. New head coach Dru Joyce is a former teammate and longtime family friend of LeBron James who was recently promoted to the position following the retirement of Keith Dambrot, who coached both LeBron and Joyce in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Should he choose to join the Dukes, Bronny could have the chance to make a big impact as the reigning Atlantic-10 Champions are losing their top two scorers from this past season. After making the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season, Duquesne is looking to build on that success and Bronny could be a part of that if he were to transfer.

But all of that will come down to how his draft process plays out. The reported plan is for Bronny to workout and interview with specific teams to see if there is a potential developmental opportunity that would make sense for him to remain in the draft. Bronny is being represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who of course also represents LeBron James, throughout the process.

LeBron James says family will support whatever decision Bronny James makes

Of course if there is news going around about Bronny James then his father LeBron James will surely be asked about it. And in the end the Lakers superstar simply offered support for his oldest son.

LeBron said that Bronny is his own man and will make his own decisions. But regardless of what choice he ultimately makes, LeBron and the rest of the James family will support him wholeheartedly.

