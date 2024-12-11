Bronny James To Make G League Road Debut With South Bay Lakers Against Valley Suns

When the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James, in the second round in 2024, the organization put a plan in place to help the 20-year-old develop his game.

As is the case with most second round picks, that plan included James playing in G League games with the South Bay Lakers throughout the year. Considering he isn’t in the parent team’s rotation, the G League presents Bronny an opportunity to get the minutes and reps he needs to work on his game.

Recently though, a report came out that the plan was for James to only play in home games for South Bay. It appears that is no long the case though as Bronny will make his road debut on Thursday night in Phoenix, per NBA insider Chris Haynes:

Sources: Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James will make his G-League road debut on Thursday in Phoenix against the Valley Suns. pic.twitter.com/vN3M2fy147 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 11, 2024

This is good to see as Bronny should be playing in as many G League games as possible this season to get the reps he needs.

While James recently missed some time with a heel injury, he was able to return for South Bay’s game last weekend and had his best performance with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in a win over the San Diego Clippers.

Overall in three games with South Bay so far this season, James has averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game.

Bronny James pleased with development in G League

It’s still early in the season, but after his 16-point performance, Lakers rookie Bronny James discussed how his development is going so far in the G League.

“I think it’s good. Game by game trying to learn everything I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and coaches. It’s been good so far.”

As Bronny continues to gets more reps in the G League both on and off the ball, he should continue to get better as the season goes on.

