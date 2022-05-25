Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Headlines All-NBA First Team Made Of Players Aged 27 Or Younger Only For First Time Since 1954-55

A change of guard is taking place in the NBA, as shown by the 2021-22 All-NBA Teams selections.

For the first time since 1954-55, only players age 27 or younger have made the All-NBA First Team. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the oldest of the bunch at 27, led the way after receiving 100 first-team votes to rack up the maximum of 500 points.

A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters voted on the honors, selecting two guards, two forwards and a center for each team. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team, and one point for each vote to the Third Team.

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic came up second, both garnering 476 points (88 first-team votes). Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum completed the All-NBA First Team, receiving 460 and 390 votes, respectively.

Interestingly, Joel Embiid racked up more points (414) and first-team votes (57 to 49) than Tatum. Yet, the Philadelphia 76ers star landed on the All-NBA Second Team because he came second to Jokic among centers in the voting — leading to the Denver Nuggets phenomenon taking the big man slot on the All-NBA First Team.

Guards Ja Morant and Stephen Curry joined Embiid on the All-NBA Second Team, as did forwards Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan.

LeBron James is the only Los Angeles Lakers player to have earned an All-NBA honor this year. The 37-year-old made the All-NBA Third Team after receiving two first-team, 35 second-team, and 54 third-team votes to amass 169 points.

He was the only player on the All-NBA Third Team to pick up at least one first-team vote.

James was joined by Karl Anthony-Towns, who garnered five points more (174) than the Lakers star, as well as Chris Paul, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

James extends NBA record with 18th consecutive All-NBA nod

James has earned his 18th All-NBA selection in a row, extending the NBA record for the most All-NBA honors of all time. The Lakers All-Star leads Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who each made the cut 15 times in their respective careers.

In 2021-22, James averaged 30.3 points (shooting 52.4% from the field), 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

