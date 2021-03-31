Bucks Vs. Lakers 03/31/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-5 straight up and against the spread over their last seven games against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers will be looking for an upset when they host the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is an 8.5-point underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bucks are just 2-4 ATS in their last six road games against the Lakers.

The Lakers put together another solid effort on defense on Sunday night to scratch out a 96-93 win over the Orlando Magic. It was their second straight victory since losing their previous four games without LeBron James, though they did fail to cover the spread as seven-point favorites to fall to 1-5 ATS over that stretch.

Dennis Schroder led the way on offense in the win with 24 points and six assists while Kyle Kuzma added 21 points and 11 rebounds. Andre Drummond is set to start at center on Wednesday night after signing with the Lakers earlier this week.

This will be the Lakers’ eighth game as an underdog this season. Los Angeles is 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS in its last six games as an underdog per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Milwaukee couldn’t get anything going in a 129-105 loss on the road to the L.A. Clippers on Monday night. With that loss, the Bucks fell to 0-3 SU and ATS over their last three games since going 13-1 SU and 7-7 ATS over their previous 14 games.

The Bucks are now 29-17 SU and 20-26 ATS, sitting in third place in the East behind both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets in the standings. After spending the last two seasons atop the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will head into the postseason this year as underdogs to win the conference.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 221.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last seven games.

The addition of Andre Drummond gives Lakers fans something to be excited about as they await the returns of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. It will be interesting to see how Drummond performs without those two stars in the lineup and how his role changes when they get back.

