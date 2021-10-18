Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan On Joining Lakers This Offseason: ‘It Was A Real Possibility’

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed intent on making a big move this offseason and a number of big names were floated around. The likes of Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield and DeMar DeRozan all seemed like possibilities at one point or another before the team ultimately made a trade for Russell Westbrook.

Much like Westbrook, DeRozan was an interesting possibility as a hometown player who could be making a return to L.A., but also one of a questionable fit due to his lack of outside shooting. But it is well known that the Lakers did try to find a way to bring DeRozan on board and the Compton native admitted it was something he wanted as well.

In an interview with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green on Bleacher Report, DeRozan says that he tried to make a move to the Lakers happen but it just didn’t work out:

“Yeah, I mean, it was a real possibility. I mean, I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say I wanted to come home, you know? I did try to make it happen. It was real possibility on it happening. You know, just things didn’t work out, you know what I mean? But Chicago was always in my top five, it was always on my radar. They make the move to get Lonzo, great pickup. Been a fan of his and you see the narrative change with Zach [LaVine] wanting to stay if I came and obviously Vuc there so we just built of that to where it became a real possibility.”

DeRozan’s love for his hometown and admiration of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant are well known at this point. So if he had the opportunity to join the Lakers, it’s no surprise that he tried to figure out a way to make it a reality. Unfortunately, as he said, it didn’t work out especially with the financial constraints the Lakers were under following the Westbrook deal.

DeRozan would pivot to joining the Chicago Bulls, who now look like one of the most promising teams in the Eastern Conference after adding DeRozan and a pair of former Lakers in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. While he would have looked great in purple and gold, it simply wasn’t meant to be.

Davis believes his shooting will be important in Lakers’ big lineups

Though DeRozan would have been a fine addition, one thing it wouldn’t have helped is the Lakers’ shooting and floor spacing. As currently constructed, the Lakers can play any number of ways but have enjoyed big lineups in the past. Those could cause some spacing concerns, however, which is why Anthony Davis believes his shooting will be absolutely crucial for the team.

“It’s pretty crucial because it opens up the floor and I’m going to shoot the basketball no matter if I’m on or off,” Davis said. “My job is to create the space and open the floor for guys, especially for LeBron and Russ like tonight. Bron and Russ is getting downhill … and being able to make shots. That helps everyone on the floor. Helps them keep attacking and for me opening up the paint for them.

“That’s what DJ and Dwight on the floor or off the floor. I think just being able to knock down shots will open up the floor for our guards to attack.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!