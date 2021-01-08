Bulls Vs. Lakers 01/08/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-0 straight up and 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers will look to extend that winning streak against the Bulls at home on Friday night.

Los Angeles is going off as a 9.5-point favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bulls have been an underdog in all nine of their games this season and have compiled a 4-5 SU and ATS record over that stretch.

The Lakers got 27 points and 12 assists from LeBron James and 23 points and 10 rebounds from Anthony Davis on Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles was on the wrong end of a great shooting night for the Spurs, who went 45.7% from 3-point range as a team and 94.1% at the free throw line. Before allowing 118 points to the Spurs on Thursday, Los Angeles had allowed only 99 points per game across its previous four-game winning streak.

In their last 11 games played on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers are 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Despite having multiple players quarantining away from the team due to COVID-19 including Lauri Markkanen (who was averaging 17.3 points per game), the Bulls have managed to remain competitive of late. Since opening the season with an 0-2 SU and ATS record with back-to-back blowout loses to Atlanta and Indiana, the Bulls are 4-3 SU and 6-1 ATS over their last seven games. Coby White is having a breakout season in his second year with 18.6 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Friday night’s total is set at 226 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last seven games.

With the exception of a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on New Year’s Day, Chicago has been extremely competitive over the last two weeks. This may end up being a tougher test than the betting odds would indicate for the Lakers, especially on the tail end of a back-to-back.

