Byron Scott Biography: NBA Career, Stats, and Coaching

Byron Scott is a former basketball player in the NBA. He’s best known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers playing alongside names like Magic Johnson and Kareen Abdul-Jabbar. He played shooting guard through most of his career.

During his 14 years with the league, Scott spent the majority of them with the Lakers and is known for being a good defender and 3-point specialist.

We outline all the details of his career in this Byron Scott biography.

Early Life

Byron Scott was born on March 28th, 1961, to parents Dorothy and Robert Scott, who worked as a plant worker and construction worker, respectively. Scott grew up in Inglewood, California, and attended Morningside High School, where he honed his basketball skills.

As a high school senior, Scott led his team to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state championship and was named the CIF Player of the Year.

College Career

After graduating from high school, Scott enrolled at Arizona State University (ASU), where he continued to excel on the basketball court.

He was a three-year starter for the Sun Devils and led the team in scoring during his junior and senior seasons. In his senior year, he averaged 21.6 points per game, earned All-Pac-10 honors, and was named a second-team All-American.

NBA Career

Byron Scott was selected in the first round of the 1983 NBA Draft by the San Diego Clippers but was ultimately traded to the Lakers before the start of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers – 1983-1993 & 1996-1997

Scott was a key contributor to the Lakers’ success in the 1980s. In addition to his three championships, he was named an NBA All-Star three times and was a two-time All-NBA selection.

He was also a member of the gold medal-winning United States men’s basketball team at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. After 10 seasons with the Lakers, Scott was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 1993, but he returned to L.A. for one more season in 1996-97 before retiring.

Indiana Pacers – 1993-1995

Scott played two seasons for the Indiana Pacers, where he continued to be a productive player. He averaged 17.5 points per game in his first season with the team and helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the team was unable to advance to the NBA Finals, losing to the New York Knicks in a hard-fought seven-game series.

Vancouver Grizzlies – 1995-1996

In 1995, Scott was traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies, where he played one season before returning to the Lakers. Although he was still a solid contributor, he was beginning to show signs of age and was no longer the dominant player he once was.

Coaching Career

After retiring, Byron Scott quickly transitioned into coaching as the Sacramento Kings assistant. His first head coaching position came with the New Jersey nets in 2000 where he led the team to the NBA finals.

He was fired in 2004 before being hired by the New Orleans Hornets. He helped coach the team to two playoff runs ending in the conference semifinals both times. Although he did have plenty of struggles in New Orleans, Scott won NBA Coach of the Year in 2008.

Frequently Asked Questions About Byron Scott’s Lakers Career

Is Byron Scott a Hall of Famer?

Although Byron Scott’s stats were somewhat impressive, he was never inducted into the Hall of Fame. He ended his career with three rings averaging 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Is Byron Scott still coaching?

Byron Scott’s NBA coaching career ended in 2016 and he has not taken on additional coaching positions since then.

Was Byron Scott ever an All-Star?

Yes, Byron Scott was named to the NBA All-Star team three times during his career with the Lakers.