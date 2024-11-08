Cam Reddish ‘Excited’ For Future Opportunities After Another Strong Performance For Lakers

For the second straight contest, the Los Angeles Lakers got another positive outing from wing Cam Reddish as he was one of the team’s few role players to give a positive contribution in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Against the Detroit Pistons, it was namely Reddish’s energy and effort that stood out as he didn’t even attempt a shot.

Against the Grizzlies, that effort and fight was still there from Reddish, but he also added some scoring, finishing with 15 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. It is a much-needed effort and one the Lakers have been lacking from their reserves overall so far this season.

After playing a big role for a large part of last season for the Lakers, Reddish found himself outside of the rotation to begin this year, but the wing never let that get him down.

“Man, I believe in God,” Reddish said after the game. “I wasn’t worried about what’s going on or nothing like that. I just trust that he would open doors and he did just that.”

With Max Christie, in particular, struggling to find his rhythm, Reddish got a shot against the Pistons and took advantage of it. It seemed likely he would get another shot against the Grizzlies, but both Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura having to sit out locked that in and Reddish once again made his opportunity count.

“I know what I can do. I was just waiting my turn,” the Lakers wing added.

After his effort against the Pistons, Reddish drew praise from Lakers coach JJ Redick and it was more of the same following his performance against the Grizzlies. While he isn’t sure exactly what this means for him going forward, he is excited about the possibilities.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna lead to, but I’m excited for what’s to come,” Reddish noted.

And with the Lakers in dire need of any contributions from their reserves, Reddish has made it impossible for Redick to keep him on the bench.

Austin Reaves believes Cam Reddish can be ‘major piece’ for Lakers

Cam Reddish undoubtedly has some believers within the Lakers’ locker room as well and one of the biggest is guard Austin Reaves, who feels the wing can be a big contributor for the team going forward.

Reaves recently spoke on Reddish, saying he feels he can be a ‘major piece’ for the Lakers not just on the defensive side of the ball, but also offensively as he reminded many that he was one of the best players in the country coming out of high school and in college.

