Cam Reddish Ruled Out Of Lakers’ Game Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers announced at the end of the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz that starting wing Cam Reddish was ruled out with groin soreness.

It’s unclear when exactly Reddish hurt the groin although the injury comes at an unfortunate time considering he has been playing extremely well since being moved into the starting lineup.

In eight games as a starter this season, Reddish has averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham turned to Max Christie for rotation minutes with Reddish out against the Jazz and that will likely continue to be the case moving forward if Reddish is forced to miss any time moving forward.

The Lakers have another game on Wednesday night, hosting the Dallas Mavericks in the second night of a back-to-back. Given the quick turnaround, it’s fair to expect Reddish to miss that game which means that either Christie, Rui Hachimura or Austin Reaves would enter the starting lineup.

L.A. is currently short on perimeter players given the extended absences of both Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent so the hope is that Reddish will not be out for very long although groin issues can always be tricky.

Lakers looking to win Western Conference Group A of In-Season Tournament

The Lakers’ game against the Jazz on Tuesday carries extra significance as it is the final group stage game of the NBA In-Season Tournament for L.A.

The Lakers came into the night at 3-0 in group play so far so can clinch the group and advance to the knockout stages with a win over Utah. Given’s L.A.’s outstanding point differential and undefeated record so far, they would be at home in the quarterfinals before traveling to Las Vegas for potential semifinal and final games.

