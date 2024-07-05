Can a Rookie NBA Coach Lead the Lakers to a Championship?

JJ Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers’ newly appointed head coach, brings a unique perspective to the role as one of the NBA’s most insightful and articulate voices. As a pioneer among active players in launching a regular basketball podcast, Redick paved the way for other athletes to create content. His online work led to a job at ESPN; the rest is history.

Redick’s approach to basketball analysis, particularly during his tenure at ESPN, offered a refreshing departure from sensationalized sports coverage. His appointment as the Lakers’ 29th head coach comes with a four-year contract despite his lack of prior NBA coaching experience.

While Redick’s 15-year career as one of the NBA’s premier shooters is impressive, he faces the challenge of leading a team with championship aspirations, including stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James. As he embarks on his first season as head coach, Redick is expected to focus on three key areas to guide the 17-time champions to success:

Leveraging his basketball intellect and player connections to implement effective strategies.

Prioritizing player development, especially for younger Lakers players.

Maximizing the potential of key players like Anthony Davis and LeBron James through innovative approaches.

Reach the Western Conference Finals

The Lakers have set a high bar for JJ Redick’s first season as head coach despite his lack of prior NBA coaching experience. According to 1xBet, the Lakers are among the favorites to reach the Western Conference finals, a benchmark Darvin Ham established during his debut season.

Redick’s performance will be closely scrutinized, given the success of his predecessor and the talented roster at his disposal. Expectations are high with stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the team. The pressure on Redick to match or surpass Ham’s accomplishments is significant, with reaching the Western Conference Finals as the minimum acceptable outcome for his inaugural season.

This expectation reflects the Lakers’ championship aspirations and the competitive nature of the NBA, where coaching changes are often viewed as a means to immediate improvement[4]. Redick’s ability to translate basketball knowledge into on-court success will be crucial in meeting these lofty expectations.

Effectively Coach LeBron James

LeBron James, one of the NBA’s greatest players, presents opportunities and challenges for any coach, especially a rookie like JJ Redick, if he were to be hired by the Lakers. To effectively coach James, a coach must balance respect for his experience and leadership while maintaining authority and implementing their strategies.

Recent reports suggest that James is not directly involved in the Lakers’ head coaching search, contrary to popular belief. NBA insider Brian Windhorst has debunked the notion that James controls coaching decisions, stating that he typically avoids engaging with coaching candidates to prevent being held responsible for hiring outcomes.

However, coaching James can be complex. His basketball IQ and on-court leadership can sometimes overshadow a coach’s role. The relationship between James and former coach Darvin Ham reportedly faced challenges this season, leading to Ham’s dismissal after just two years. If Redick were to become the Lakers’ coach, he would need to:

Establish clear authority early in his tenure.

Implement his coaching strategies while leveraging James’ experience.

Maintain a professional relationship separate from their existing partnerships.

It’s worth noting that Windhorst cautioned about the potential strain on Redick and James’ friendship if Redick became his coach. James’ NBA friendships have often been short-lived once professional relationships change.

Effective coaching LeBron James requires a delicate balance of respect, authority, and strategic acumen, regardless of who takes the role.

Improve the Lakers’ Defense

JJ Redick recognizes the need to improve the Lakers’ defense, which was a significant weakness last season. The team ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing an average of 117.6 points per game. To address this issue, Redick focuses on polishing defensive scheming and creating a competitive culture within the organization.

Despite being known for his offensive prowess as a player, Redick understands the importance of a strong defense in achieving success. He plans to emphasize tactical awareness, discipline, and high defensive intensity throughout the 2024-25 season. Redick’s deep understanding of the game and excellent communication skills will translate his vision to the players and bridge the gap between his playing experience and his new coaching role.

Additionally, Redick intends to leverage the defensive talents of players like Anthony Davis, who earned his fifth appearance on the All-Defensive first team last season[4]. By putting Davis and other players in the best position to succeed defensively, Redick hopes to create a well-rounded team capable of competing at the highest level.

Rookie Coaches to Win Championships

Nine rookie head coaches led their team to an NBA Championship, and three coached the Los Angeles Lakers. The most recent coach to join this exclusive group was Nick Nurse in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors (2019)

Tyronn Lue, Cleveland Cavaliers (2016)

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors (2015)

Pat Riley, Los Angeles Lakers (1982)

Paul Westhead, Los Angeles Lakers (1980)

George Senesky, Philadelphia Warriors (1956)

John Kundla, Minneapolis Lakers (1949)

Buddy Jeannette, Baltimore Bullets (1948)

Eddie Gottlieb, Philadelphia Warriors (1947)

It’s worth noting that Pat Riley and Paul Westhead took over mid-season rather than starting the season as head coaches. Nonetheless, they are still considered to have won in their rookie seasons as NBA head coaches.