Carmelo Anthony Believes JJ Redick Can Make It Work Coaching LeBron James & Lakers

All signs seem to be pointing to JJ Redick becoming the nect head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, which has garnered some mixed reactions. After moving off of Darvin Ham, who was a first-time head coach himself, the Lakers are reportedly intrigued by Redick despite having no coaching experience.

A connection that has been made with Redick is Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr considering both were sharpshooters and went into coaching without any experience on the bench as an assistant.

It is worth noting, however, that Kerr was able to gain some experience in NBA front offices. Regardless, it is going to be a risk should Redick get this job, especially with a core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis not having much time left to compete.

As is the case every season, L.A. needs to win and contend for championships, so there is little room for error. However, former Laker and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony believes Redick can make it work should he become the next head coach, via 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony:

“In this particular situation, JJ has been away from the game. So he’s able to gather this information a study the game and watch the game and talk to coaches and talk to GMs and go sit in in these training camps and understand the formulas of everybody. It’s almost the Steve Kerr path… Because I know the mind of [LeBron James], and if you got a mind on the intellectual standard, we gonna get along. But the minute that you start thinking that you know more than me, we got a problem. I ain’t gonna say nothing to you, but I’m gonna let you shoot yourself in the foot. Right, so to me, I think JJ, I f— with it because I think JJ has an opportunity. It’s just about what opportunity that he has. Because we need new culture, we need new energy in those seats.”

If the Lakers were to hire Redick, they need to surround him with an experienced coaching staff so he can collaborate with other minds that have been in his position. Another positive is he and James have a podcast together, where it seems evident that those two see eye-to-eye and have a clear respect for each other’s opinions. Nonetheless, it is a gamble, but could certainly pan out as Anthony points out Redick’s upside as a basketball mind.

Sam Cassell, James Borrego & Jared Dudley are targets for JJ Redick’s coaching staff

As this coaching search continues, JJ Redick is still seen to be the frontrunner for this Lakers gig. Should he ultimately be rewarded the job, other candidates in Sam Cassell, James Borrego and possibly former Laker Jared Dudley are rumored to be targets for Redick’s coaching staff.

