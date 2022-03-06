Carmelo Anthony Credits Lakers For Not ‘Pointing Fingers’ As Losses Mounted In Recent Weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers faced tremendous pressure to win their first game since the All-Star Weekend ahead of the 124-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Leading up to the clash, the Lakers had fallen to ninth in the Western Conference after losing 16 of their previous 22 games. They suddenly looked at prospects of failing to secure a spot even in the Play-In Tournament, as the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers had come within 1.0 and 2.0 games behind them, respectively, in the standings.

Carmelo Anthony said the Lakers weathered the storm by making sure the mounting frustration wouldn’t make the players turn on each other in the locker room.

“Everybody deals with pressure differently,” Anthony said. “Each individual deals with their own pressure differently. As a whole, of course, when you’re losing games, you’re going to get frustrated. You’re going to look at the game, you’re going to get frustrated.

“You’re going to look at tape and say, ‘I could have did that better’ or ‘We could have did that better.’ The only thing that I’m glad we’re not doing right now is pointing fingers. When you’re losing games, that’s the easiest to do is to start pointing fingers and getting into the ‘he say, she say’ of what people are saying.”

Anthony added the Lakers remain confident their hard work will eventually pay off if they stay united.

“As long as our locker room is right and close, then anything and anybody is saying is kind of irrelevant to us,” the 37-year-old forward said.

“But we do a great job just having experience what it takes to win games at the highest level but also having that experience of letting everybody know not to fold. Standing up, staying strong, stay positive, get in the gym every day — you know work the habits.

“Good things will come from that.”

Vogel calls James ‘best to ever do it’ after 56-point performance against Warriors

LeBron James carried the Lakers on his shoulders on Saturday, scoring 56 points to help L.A. chalk up the much-needed win. James joined Kobe Bryant as the only other player to put up a 56-point game after turning 37.

Head coach Frank Vogel was in awe of the four-time NBA champion’s performance against the Warriors.

“There’s really no words for it. An incredible performance,” Vogel said. “The best to ever do it in my opinion. I’ve said it.”

