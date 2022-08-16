Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony To Release Four-Part Docuseries On Career

Last season, one of the better signings the Los Angeles Lakers made was to bring in veteran forward Carmelo Anthony. While there were certainly some ups and downs, Anthony provided some huge games and moments for the Lakers.

As it currently stands, Anthony is a free agent with his NBA future remaining unclear. After 19 seasons. Carmelo could easily choose to call it a career as he has accomplished so much, though he showed last season that he still has some left in the tank.

But whether or not he plays again, Anthony has decided that it is time for him to truly tell his story. He has teamed with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment to create ‘Seven,’ a four-part docuseries on his life and career. In an interview with Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.com, Anthony explained why now is the time for the project:

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth,” said Anthony. “I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

When athletes and celebrities stay silent on certain things, fair or not, it opens the door for the public to fill in the blanks on the what, how and why those things happened. As Anthony said, he wants to tell his own truth and his story is certainly a fascinating one.

The project will also be executively produced by Anthony and his business partner Asani Swann via their Creative 7 production company. Westbrook Studios is most well known for Bel-Air, a dramatic spin on the iconic 90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

There is currently no timeframe on when the project will be finished or where it will be available to watch.

‘Legacy’ director Antoine Fuqua compares Lakers to ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Succession’

The Lakers franchise have their own docuseries that recently premiered on Hulu entitled ‘Legacy: The True Story about the L.A. Lakers.’ That 10-part program follows the Lakers from the time that Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team.

The series is directed by famed Hollywood filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, who discussed how he came about taking on his role in the series.

Fuqua compared the story of the Lakers to that of the classic movie ‘The Godfather’ and current TV hit ‘Succession,’ noting Dr. Buss’ humble beginnings and rise to fame, the desire to build something for his family and ultimately how things can eventually tear that family apart.

