Cavaliers Receive Permission To Interview Lakers Coaching Targets Micah Nori, Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego & Chris Quinn

The last two remaining NBA teams looking for a head coach are the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Expectedly, both teams have overlap with candidates as L.A. and Cleveland sift through the market with some names being Micah Nori, Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego and Chris Quinn.

There is not a ton of enticing options in terms of experience and championship pedigree, but both teams have to make due with what is out there. That’s especially true with the Lakers, who are in win-now mode and trying to compete for a championship, especially as LeBron James enters his 22nd season.

The Cavaliers are moving along with their search as well with similar aspirations. They have secured permission to interview Nori, who was filling in on the sidelines due to head coach Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch’s knee injury, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Cleveland Cavaliers received permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Nori has also talked with the Lakers for vacancy there. Nori is an Ohio native. pic.twitter.com/pqmD4u802c — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2024

That leaves the Cavaliers with at least five coaches to interview as they begin an expansive search for their next head coach:

The Cavs also recently received permission to talk to assistants Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego, Johnnie Bryant and Chris Quinn, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2024

While Cleveland may not be as appealing of a job as L.A., they have a talented roster and are looking to appease their star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is extension-eligible. But he could possibly ask out depending on the direction they take, so this is an important hire for them.

One could say that the Cavaliers starting their process could speed up the Lakers’, but signs continue to point to JJ Redick being the frontrunner. Cleveland did not bother to bring in Redick for an interview so the Lakers aren’t competing there, but should things fall through, there is a possibility of losing a runner-up for their head coaching vacancy.

Cavaliers ‘optimistic’ Donovan Mitchell will sign extension

Many teams are keeping their eyes on Mitchell as he could ask out after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round. One of those teams is the Lakers, as they could be in the mix to a potential third star and someone who can to fill the void of when James decides to retire.

However, the Cavaliers are reportedly ‘optimistic’ Mitchell will sign an extension to remain in Cleveland. Time will tell if this materializes, but this gives L.A. plenty of time to pivot to other targets to improve their roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!