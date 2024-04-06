Cavaliers Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking To Build Of Momentum From Successful Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers are back home for the first time in almost two weeks, but they can’t afford to relax as they host one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers won the first meeting, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’s dominance, but that was back at the beginning of the season.

The Lakers need Davis to put in another dominant effort as the Cavaliers boast a pair of bigs that can make life difficult on him in All-Star Jarrett Allen and promising young star Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers thrive off their defense, and they will undoubtedly look to contain Davis in the paint.

LeBron James has been playing at an even higher level recently, and depending on who matches up with him, how he attacks this game will be interesting. Just as important as his scoring will be LeBron’s playmaking, as the Lakers need the role players to step up and have a big night.

D’Angelo Russell’s shooting especially will be extremely important as the Cavaliers rank in the top-10 in 3-pointers made per game so the Lakers can’t afford to let them have a massive advantage from deep. Ball security will also be crucial, as the Lakers can’t afford too many turnovers that give Cleveland easy buckets.

How the team matches up defensively on the perimeter will also be worth watching. The Cavaliers have one of the best backcourts in the NBA in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Austin Reaves usually takes on the toughest guard, but both Mitchell and Garland are integral to the Cavaliers’ success, so Russell will have to bring it on both ends.

Lastly, the Lakers’ reserves will need to give the team some production. Whether it is Taurean Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaxson Hayes, or someone else, the Lakers should have an advantage from its bench, as the Cavaliers don’t play many off the bench.

The Lakers have been much better recently, and going on the road forces everyone to lock in. Now that they are back home, it is easy for a team to exhale and relax, but the Lakers can’t afford to do that as they continue to try to climb up the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles Lakers (44-33) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31)

12:30 p.m. PT, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Cavaliers Starting Lineup:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Max Strus

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Key Reserves: Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Sam Merrill

