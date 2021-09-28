Celtics’ Dennis Schroder Gives Details About Contract Extension Talks, Why He Didn’t Fit In With Lakers

One of the more intriguing storylines this past free agency is what was going to happen to Dennis Schroder. The point guard flamed out in the postseason with the Los Angeles Lakers and quickly saw his market dry up after teams signed their preferred lead guards.

The Lakers themselves moved on from Schroder when they traded for Russell Westbrook, leaving the feisty guard to look at other options.

The 28-year-old would eventually land with the Boston Celtics, albeit at a much lower number that he himself was able to joke about later. His ending with Los Angeles did not go very smoothly, and he opened up about it during the Celtics’ Media Day, giving details about the contract extension he didnt sign and we he didn’t fit in with the Lakers, via NBC Sports Boston:

“Me and my agent we said that we…the Lakers told us we’re not talking during the season and end of the day I never had that contract in front of me that’s one thing. But they wanted to talk and end of the day me and my agent decided not to sign that contract and end of the day I feel like for me personally I gotta be comfortable in the environment I’m in. I love the Lakers organization and they did great things, but I think for me it’s just business and I don’t think I fit in 100%. You play with LeBron and AD that’s two of the best players in the NBA and I don’t think I gave them everything that I bring to the table. For me, my family I signed a pretty good contract after my fourth year and my family and myself we’re going to be good. And I’m 28 years old and I’m still going to play in the NBA for a long time and money is not everything. At all times, I want to be comfortable in the situation where I know people appreciate me. End of the day, that’s it. And all the stuff happened, how it happened you just gotta look forward and just try to keep improving and try to show people what you’re capable of and everything will come back.”

All season long, it was reported the Lakers had offered Schroder a four-year, $84 million deal yet he denies the extension was ever offered. It is also revealing that he believes he did not fit in with the team despite saying how much he enjoyed his time in L.A.

Although the Lakers paid a heavy price when trading for Schroder, the two sides have moved on though there is likely to be no love lost between the German guard and the Purple and Gold fanbase.

Anthony Davis was frustrated with Dennis Schroder’s passing

The need for a playmaking guard outside of LeBron James was apparent last season as players like Anthony Davis did not get many easy looks. It seems as though Schroder was a source of frustration for Davis, who did not get the same quality looks he was accustomed to receiving.

