Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sought Knowledge From Lakers’ LeBron James During 2021 All-Star Game

When you’re as revered as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is, you want to learn how he’s able to achieve the vast amount of accomplishments in his record book. Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been carving out a solid career thus far, and when the opportunity to talk to James more emerged, he took it.

James, who captained his fourth-consecutive All-Star Game since the NBA revamped the format, selected Brown to join his squad as one of the reserves.

James called Brown “underappreciated” while selecting him — to which Brown said he was ecstatic about — and his faith in the young forward paid off. Brown came off the bench and played 26 minutes, dropping 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3P) while adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist to his stat sheet.

Brown described his experience during the game, including his encounters with James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

“It was good,” Brown said. “When I got hot there, Steph was the main person who was cheering me on. And I shot one from the logo and it didn’t go in, but Steph said that he liked it. So I was like, ‘Man, I thought I was you for a second,’ and he started laughing.

“So being able to have back-and-forth dialogues with those guys — I was talking to LeBron while sitting on the bench, asking him questions. Probably being annoying but learning something. Trying to pick up some information, some knowledge.”

Brown isn’t the only person attempting to benefit from James’ wisdom. The Lakers themselves will need every piece of information from the 18-year veteran in order to overcome the challenges that lie in the second half of the season.

Los Angeles is still waiting for Anthony Davis to make his highly anticipated return to action sometime soon, and if no other setbacks transpire, the Lakers will be in the process of figuring out their strengths and weaknesses from there.

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says James has future as GM

With a perfect 4-0 record as an All-Star captain, James’ ability to pick and assemble a strong team is receiving recognition from some of the NBA’s most talented ballers.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers praised James for the way he’s able to form a team, which could be a future position for the 17-time All-Star.

“Yeah, I think he’s got a future as a GM because he always gets it right,” Lillard said.

