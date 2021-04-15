Celtics Vs. Lakers 04/15/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 straight up in their last four games against the Boston Celtics. The Lakers will be in the underdog role on Thursday night when they host the Celtics at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a six-point home underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In three games as a home underdog this season, the Lakers are 0-3 SU and ATS.

Celtics vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and Dennis Schroder added 19 to lead the Lakers to a 101-93 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night. Los Angeles wrapped up its seven-game road trip with a 4-3 SU and 5-2 ATS record; a pretty impressive performance considering the team was an underdog in five of the seven games and favored by less than two points in the other two.

Considering how well the team performed despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis being out and Andre Drummond struggling on offense, there should be plenty of confidence in the locker room when the team’s stars are healthy and clicking.

The Lakers are 16-11 SU and 11-16 ATS at home this season per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points with nine rebounds and Kemba Walker had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Boston’s 116-115 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. The Celtics have been playing great in April with a 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS record since ending March on a disappointing 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS skid. Boston is 4-0 SU and ATS over its last four road games including outright upsets over Portland, the Denver Nuggets, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thursday night’s total is set at 212.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 8-2 in Boston’s last 10 games.

Regardless of who’s in the lineup and where these two teams rank in the standings, the history of the Celtics vs. Lakers rivalry always makes games between these two historic franchises feel special. This will be the last time they meet this season unless they happen to cross paths again in the NBA Finals this July.

