Celtics Vs. Lakers Preview: Rivals Meet On Christmas Day

This year’s NBA Christmas Day slate is headlined by the best rivalry in the league as the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Boston Celtics at 2 p.m. PT.

This marks the fifth time ever and the first time since 2008 that the Lakers and Celtics have squared off on Christmas Day.

If last year’s meetings between these two teams were any indication, this should be an entertaining game as both came down to the wire in overtime. The Celtics have been much better than the Lakers so far this season although L.A. has shown the ability to get up for big games and this certainly classifies as that.

For the Lakers, it starts with LeBron James, who already ranks first in league history in both games and points on Christmas Day. James averages 27.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in 17 Christmas Day games and his career-high on Dec. 25 is 39 points just two years ago in 2021 against the Brooklyn Nets.

James came into this game listed as questionable, as did Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish, although all three are expected to play. The Lakers are going to have all of their rotation players available except for Gabe Vincent, who is dealing with a knee injury and expected to undergo surgery.

The Celtics are coming in pretty healthy as well as Kristaps Porzingis was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain but is expected to play.

The addition of Porzingis creates a big challenge for Anthony Davis and the Lakers due to his rim protection and ability to space the floor. The Celtics will try to get Davis out of the paint so they can attack and create open looks for their shooters.

Darvin Ham’s recent starting lineup change was designed for a matchup like this though as the Lakers have the size and length to switch everything. Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince and Reddish are all capable of guarding Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown so the hope is that they will make things tough for Boston defensively, allowing L.A. to get out in transition on the other end.

Given the Lakers’ recent struggles, this represents a prime opportunity for them to turn things around by beating one of the best teams in the NBA on the league’s most important regular season date.

Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) vs. Boston Celtics (22-6)

2:00 p.m. PT, Dec. 25, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC/ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie

Projected Celtics starting lineup:

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Kristaps Porzingis

Key Reserves: Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett, Luka Kornet

