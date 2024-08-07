Charles Barkley Will Continue Broadcasting With TNT Past 2024-25 Season

Charles Barkley and TNT announced that the former NBA superstar will continue his broadcasting career exclusively with the network.

Barkley previously said he was going to retire after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, but appears to have had a change of heart.

Barkley issued a statement on his decision, citing his love for the network and his dedication to continuing his sports coverage.

“I love my TNT Sports family,” Barkley said. “My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me. I have to say … I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about. I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans. I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.”

Chairman & CEO of TNT Sports Luis Silberwasser also made a statement on Barkley’s decision to stay with the network:

“Charles is one of the best and most beloved sportscasters in the history of television,” Silberwasser said. “I know I speak for all the members of the TNT Sports family when I say we are incredibly thrilled to share this mutual commitment to continue showcasing Charles’ one-of-a-kind talents and entertain fans well into the future. We continue to add to the breadth and depth of our sports portfolio — including new properties in the College Football Playoffs, Roland-Garros, NASCAR, BIG EAST college basketball, Mountain West football, among others – and it’s fantastic to have Charles for this journey as we develop new content ideas and shows for our fans.

Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew have become a fixture in basketball coverage and pop culture and it’s exciting to hear that he will continue to be on the air for the long term.

