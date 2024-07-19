Chet Holmgren: Bronny James ‘Looked Like A Pro’ In Breakout Summer League Game For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers got their second win of Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday with a 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. And it was their two 2024 draftees — Dalton Knecht and Bronny James — that led the way. James finished with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

It was a welcomed sight for Bronny, who had been struggling in the first few games of both the Las Vegas Summer League and the California Classic. His last name put an unprecedented spotlight on his performances in the exhibition tournament, and he finally put together a game that showed that he can belong on an NBA floor.

And it wasn’t just Lakers fans who took notice of his big night. Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren got the chance to see James in action, and had a very simple observation following the Lakers’ win:

Looked like a pro — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) July 19, 2024

James has been under an extremely harsh microscope since the Lakers selected him with the 55th overall pick in June’s draft. Critics have essentially stated that James did not earn his place in the NBA but was instead given it because of who his father is. And the implication of that is that he is not an NBA-level player.

So moments like Thursday night, while small in the grand scheme of things, serve as a reminder that James is still a talented player capable of making noise in the league. He knows the type of work it’s going to take for him to be successful in the NBA long-term, but he appears ready to put in that work.

And Holmgren, who is one of the league’s most intriguing young stars, quickly took notice of Bronny’s ability. It’s a stark contrast to some other NBA players like Jaylen Brown, who was seen seemingly making comments suggesting that James is not a pro. Holmgren’s choice of wording certainly was not a coincidence after Brown’s recent comments.

Only time will tell if James eventually becomes a quality NBA player. But Holmgren sees the potential that the Lakers saw when they selected him.

Bronny James looking forward to facing LeBron James in practices

LeBron James and Bronny James will make history with the Lakers when they step on the court and become the first-ever father-son duo to play together. But the two will also have plenty of time working and practicing together during training camp.

LeBron and Bronny already have a very close relationship and many have wondered how they will interact with each other as teammates on the Lakers. Bronny has said that playing with his father wasn’t a focus of his heading into the draft process, but now that it is here, he is looking forward to it.

The Lakers rookie feels that playing together with his father will only further strengthen their relationship.

