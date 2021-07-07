Chris Bosh Outlines What David Fizdale Will Bring To Lakers

With Jason Kidd taking the Dallas Mavericks head coaching job, the Los Angeles Lakers moved quickly and reportedly are working on getting a deal done with David Fizdale.

Fizdale reportedly had a more lucrative offer to join the Indiana Pacers but seemingly decided to come back home to Los Angeles, where he reunites with LeBron James and has a better chance at winning another NBA Championship.

Fizdale and James grew close during their time together with the Miami Heat, and his hiring makes sense on paper. Chris Bosh was also a member of those championship Heat teams, and in an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” Bosh detailed what Fizdale will bring to the Lakers as transcribed by Sanjesh Singh of LeBron Wire:

“He’s gonna bring, of course, that coach who loves to get into film, knows a lot about the game. He brings a presence that’s great for a locker room as well because he loves nothing more than basketball. And him being an L.A. guy, coming back home to be able to coach for the Lakers, I mean that’s a dream come true, for sure. And he’s filling a void left by Jason Kidd, him moving onto a head coaching spot, I’m sure that they will need another presence to fill in that bench. And I think for Fizdale, he’s one of the best guys out there as you guys know. We talk all the time, and he’s ready, he’s eager, he’s excited. And I know he’s gonna do a fantastic job with Vogel’s staff out there in L.A.”

Fizdale was largely credited for modernizing Miami’s offense, and Los Angeles could sure use new ideas on that side of the floor as they often struggled to score whenever James sat. However, his knack and love for preparation will fit perfectly next to head coach Frank Vogel who is well-regarded for this.

Even though Fizdale did not find much success as the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, he should be able to step in and help a Lakers team that has its eyes set on winning another title.

David Fizdale and Marc Gasol have made amends

One of the issues Fizdale ran into as a head coach with the Grizzlies was his demanding style that seemed to deteriorate his relationship with Marc Gasol. While this could make for a messy reunion in L.A., the two have reportedly settled their differences.